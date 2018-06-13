Former fast-bowler Zaheer Khan felicitated at Adelaide Oval

Zaheer Khan felicitated at Adelaide Oval (Image: instagram.com/ zaheer_khan34)

Former Indian Fast Bowler Zaheer Khan was felicitated by Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground last week on Saturday for his contribution to Cricket. The 39-year old took to Instagram to share a picture thanking the iconic cricket ground for hosting him and wrote, “Thank you #adelaideoval for hosting us. It was a pleasure meeting Mr David Ridgway and his lovely wife Meredith. Certainly brought back a lot of memories while taking a tour of the Oval.”

Khan, who has played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs for India, announced his retirement from the international cricket in 2013. He took 311 Test wickets and 282 ODI wickets. The felicitation program was attended by Darren Chandler, General Manager Marketing and Operations Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority, Minister Ridgway and his wife Meredith, Rodney Harrex, CE South Australian Tourism Commission and Raju Narayanan, Director of Indian Engagement for Government of SA.

Recounting his fond memories of playing at the ground, Khan said, “Adelaide Oval is a fantastic place to play cricket and I have fond memories at this stadium. I’ve always looked forward to the Adelaide leg of the trip on previous tours because it’s also one of the most unique destinations in Australia and there’s so much to discover here.”

He further expressed his happiness over being recognised by the ground. “Being recognised and appreciated here, therefore, is very special and I look forward to returning back to explore more of the State very soon,” he said. Zaheer has been holidaying in Australia with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and this trip was made memorable by receiving this honour.

The Indian cricket team will be travelling to Australia in November for a two-month long tour that will feature for 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs. The two teams will play their first Test at Adelaide starting from December 6.