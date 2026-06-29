For most stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the biggest talking points have been goals, celebrations and dramatic finishes.

Not in Monterrey.

Instead, one Mexican venue has unexpectedly become one of the internet’s biggest stars after breathtaking videos showcasing its mountain backdrop flooded social media, with thousands of football fans calling it one of the most beautiful stadiums at the tournament.

From football creators to travelling supporters, clips of Estadio BBVA framed by the towering Cerro de la Silla mountain have gone viral on social media, generating millions of views and sparking a wave of admiration for a venue many believe deserves far more attention.

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‘That view is absolutely insane’

The trend gathered momentum after X user @oboo_emma_ shared a video from inside the stadium writing:

“Mexico genuinely has one of the best stadiums at this World Cup, but they’re not getting the hype they deserve. That view is absolutely insane.”

The post quickly spread across football communities, with thousands of users agreeing that the stadium’s backdrop rivals anything seen during the tournament so far.

Another viral post simply declared:

“The view at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico is STUNNING.”

Others described the stadium as “breathtaking,” while several fans argued that Mexico deserves greater recognition for its World Cup venues alongside the futuristic stadiums in the United States.

Estadio BBVA, also known as Estadio Monterrey, in Monterrey, Mexico. With its stunning view of Cerro de la Silla, it may be the best stadium in the world, in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/r5z2qdxO7h — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) June 27, 2026

– THE STADIUM IN MONTERREY WHERE FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH BETWEEN SOUTH AFRICA VS. SOUTH KOREA GAME WAS PLAYED.



BEAUTIFUL VIEW IN MEXICO. 🇲🇽

God bless America ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1mIpKaoRn3 pic.twitter.com/MXJWlWAvIH — Ab kendrix 🚀 (@AbasKendrix) June 25, 2026

The Monterrey stadium in Mexico pic.twitter.com/H83wcNEM7x June 26, 2026

The Monterrey stadium, Mexico with a stunning mountain backdrop pic.twitter.com/8ifpweYAtJ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 1, 2026

So what’s making everyone stop and stare?

Unlike many modern arenas enclosed by steel and glass, Estadio BBVA opens directly towards Cerro de la Silla, Monterrey’s iconic mountain that dominates the city’s skyline.

The result is a television shot unlike almost any other at the World Cup.

As the sun sets and the floodlights take over, the mountain remains visible beyond the stadium, creating a dramatic backdrop that has become a favourite among photographers, broadcasters and supporters.

For many viewers, the scenery has been as memorable as the football itself.

A World Cup venue built for social media

The viral reaction also reflects how fans experience major sporting events today.

Stadiums are no longer judged solely by atmosphere or capacity. Increasingly, they’re evaluated by how they look through smartphone cameras, drone footage and television broadcasts.

That has helped Estadio BBVA become an unlikely winner of the social media race.

While iconic venues like Estadio Azteca, SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium arrived at the World Cup with established reputations, Monterrey’s stadium has earned its popularity organically, driven almost entirely by fan-shot videos and viral posts.

The spotlight isn’t fading anytime soon

The internet’s newest favourite stadium will soon get another global audience.

Estadio BBVA is scheduled to host the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Netherlands and Morocco, meaning millions more viewers will get a chance to see the venue and its now-famous mountain backdrop in prime time.

Whether it is the most beautiful stadium at the tournament is ultimately a matter of opinion.

But if social media is any indication, Monterrey has already achieved something few World Cup venues manage: it has become one of the tournament’s biggest talking points without a single goal being scored.