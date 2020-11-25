Football legend Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

But he reinvented himself in a stunning comeback in 2008 as coach of the Argentina team, persuading managers that with sheer charisma he could inspire the team to victory, despite a lack of coaching experience.

Argentina soccer superstar Maradona died of a heart attack, Reuters reported on Wednesday quoting his attorney. He had been hospitalised since the beginning of November as he was suffering from health issues. In fact, the 60-year-old football legend had emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago, according to his lawyer. He was hospitalised after he complained of regular fatigue. A blood clot was found after the testing but it was removed successfully by an operation.

According to the Reuters report, Maradona suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Maradona won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986. President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning on the demise of the football legend.

The Argentine soccer great was among the best players ever. Maradona led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity.

Associated Press reported that the office of Argentina’s president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona’s death today. The Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.

Maradona died today, two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own. His reputation was later tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team. However, he remained idolised in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy”.

The No. 10 he wore on his jersey became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele, the Brazilian great with whom Maradona was regularly paired as the best of all time.

Maradona was a master of attack. Juggling the ball easily from one foot to the other as he raced upfield; dodging and weaving with his low center of gravity, he shrugged off countless rivals and often scored with a devastating left foot, his most powerful weapon.

“Everything he was thinking in his head, he made it happen with his feet,” AP quoted Salvatore Bagni, who played with Maradona at Italian club Napoli as saying.