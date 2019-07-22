Focussing on big games: Hima Das in a video message after grabbing 5 gold medals in a month

It was Hima’s fifth gold medal when she ran her first competitive race in Europe on July 2. (File)

Indian sprinter Hima Das on Monday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and the people of the country after she won five gold medals in different international championships this month. The 19-year-old sprinter from Assam returned to her pet 400-meter competition on Saturday months after she struggled to finish the Asian Athletics Championship in April this year because of a back problem. She clocked her season-best time of 52.09 seconds in the event.

An elated Hima Das said that these matches were like warm-up matches and her focus was on tournaments like World Championship. “These were warm-up watches. I’m focussing on big games like World Championship. Keep wishing and blessing me, I’ll continue to perform well,” Hima Das, fondly called the ‘Dhing Express’, said in a video message. She also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for wishing her best.

It was Hima’s fifth gold medal when she ran her first competitive race in Europe on July 2. The timing in Saturday’s event was slower than her personal best. She managed to clock her personal best of 50.79 seconds at the Jakarta Asian Games and she also narrowly missed out on the World Championships qualifying mark of 51.80. However, the timing was better than that of 52.88, which she managed earlier in the season.

Hima ran her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2. The sprinter had clocked 23.65 on her way to gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland. On July 7, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet, again in Poland with a time of 23.97. Hima won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic while clocking 23.43 on July 13. She won her fourth gold at the Tabor Athletics Meet in the same country on Wednesday.

Hima’s next target is to qualify for the World Championships, and from there on work even harder to claim a ticket for Tokyo Olympics.