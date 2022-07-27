Five rural and indigenous, tribal games identified under special component of Khelo India Scheme; details

Indigenous games of Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, and Silambam have been identified under the ‘Promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games’ component of Khelo India Scheme, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur informed in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games’, is specifically dedicated to the development and promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games in the country. The privileges include grants for the establishment of infrastructure, training of coaches, and scholarships. These indigenous games were also included in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games held in Haryana.

Various types of indigenous sports are being played in different States. The central government is responsible for promoting these sports and conducting special training programs for the development of these traditional sports. The states and the Union Territories are also expected to carry out the necessary activities.

More about the sports identified under the ‘Promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games’

Mallakhamb is a traditional sport that originated in the Indian subcontinent. It involves a gymnast performing gymnastic or aerial exercises using a variety of objects, such as a hanging wooden pole, rope, or a stationary object. More than 20 states in India have also declared this sport as a state sport.

Kalaripayattu, also known as Kalari, is a traditional form of Indian martial arts that originated in the state of Kerala. It has a long history in the field of Indian martial arts.

Gatka is a traditional form of martial art associated with the Sikh communities in Punjab. It involves using wooden sticks that are designed to simulate swords. The term gatka, which literally means “mace,” is derived from the Sanskrit word gada, which literally means “mace.”

Thang Ta, or the art of the sword and the spear is a traditional martial art in Northeast India. It combines the various weapons used in martial arts such as the sword, dagger, and spear. This form of martial art is considered to be part of the great tradition of the state of Manipur.

Yogasana, is a group of spiritual, mental, and physical disciplines that originated in ancient India. The central government has also decided to promote this discipline as a competitive sport.

Silamban, the martial art known is commonly practiced in South India. It is regarded as one of the most popular forms of Indian martial arts. The World Silambam Association is an organization that is responsible for promoting this style of martial arts.

The Ministry of Sports has also produced documentaries to promote various indigenous games. Some of these include the traditional sports of gatka, tug of war, Kalaripayattu, and Thang-Ta. Also, various other sports such as cricket, archery, and football are featured in these documentaries.

These documentaries have been posted on various online platforms. They can be accessed through the websites of the Ministry of Sports, MyGov India, and the Fit India Movement.