First time in India! SCA stadium Rajkot set to get a roof like Australia’s Docklands

The Docklands stadium situated in Melbourne, Australia is the only stadium to have a covered roof. (Image: Saurashtra Cricket Association website)

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: In a first, Rajkot is set to become the first stadium in the country to get a roof. The Saurashtra Cricket Association will be building the first-ever covered stadium in the country. According to reports, the decision has been taken after a lot of thought by the Saurashtra Cricket Association. This will be a big boost for Indian cricket as many matches that are played at the Ranji level have been washed out due to prolonged monsoon spells in the city.

After a roof is built, teams will be able to complete matches without any interruption in domestic as well as international games. The Saurashtra Cricket Association will be trying a permanent roof and a retractable roof and will take a call on what to use later, according to reports.

Australia is the only country which has a stadium with a covered roof. The Docklands stadium situated in Melbourne, Australia is the only stadium to have a covered roof. However, the Docklands stadium is used mainly for football matches but it also hosts domestic T20 matches.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI is being hosted at the Rajkot stadium. Australia won the toss and elected to field. India needs to win the 2nd ODI of the series if they want to stay alive in the three-match ODI series being played in the country. Indian batsmen will be looking to post a big total against the Australians after a drubbing in the first game.

Indian bowlers will have to step up against the attacking Australian batting lineup who smashed the Indian fast bowlers all around the ground in the first ODI of the game.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, K Ravndra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Steve Smith, David Warner,Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Patt Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange and Adam Zampa.