First Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match: Check pitch report, weather report, Probable XI, other details here

Team Sri Lanka will be facing Team Afghanistan in the first Super 4’s match of Asia Cup 2022 today in Sharjah. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The last time both the teams played against each other on August 27, Afghanistan emerged victorious by 8 wickets. Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for Super 4 in this tournament after winning consecutive games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Team Sri Lanka, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in the last match by chasing a mammoth target of 184. This clash is something to look out for as both the sides have shown good form in their previous innings.

Also Read | ASIA CUP 2022 SCHEDULE & FIXTURES

According to some experts, Afghanistan’s consecutive winnings give them an edge over Sri Lanka and the crushing defeat that the Lankans faced the last time they played against Afghanistan makes them more confident. However, Sri Lanka’s last performance has proved that the team is still in form and is capable of chasing big targets.

Sri-Lanka-Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match Probable XI:

Team Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan enter Super 4s with record win over Hong Kong, meet India on Sunday

Sri-Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match Pitch Report:

Spin was one of the major factors at the last match played between Pakistan and Hong Kong on this pitch. A few rough patches and dry spots on the pitch could help the spinners throw good spells. It is a batsmen-friendly pitch as the ground dimensions are smaller than Dubai and both sides have batters. So far, there hasn’t been any dew.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match weather report:

The temperature is expected to be around 35°C on the matchday with 45% humidity and a wind speed of 13 km/hour. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.