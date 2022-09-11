Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup Final 2022: It’s D-Day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Team Sri Lanka and Team Pakistan are facing each other in the final match of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field first. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. The game is being hosted by Star Sports Network and the tournament can be live streamed online on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. Both the teams played against each other in the last Super 4 match on September 9, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

With its last victory, Sri Lanka has completed a hat-trick by winning three out the three Super 4 matches. It has defeated India, Afghanistan and Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan has been in decent form in the series so far and has won two out of the three Super 4 matches.

Sri Lanka last won the Asia Cup in 2014, while Pakistan won it in 2012.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Match Probable XI:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Match Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 36°C on the matchday with 48% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Pitch Report:

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium’s pitch is of little to no assistance for the spinners. However, it acts well for seam bowlers in the early half of the game and provides adequate bounce. Owing to the short straight boundaries, batsmen do make the most of it.

Asia Cup, 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 11 September 2022 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Final Pakistan elected to field

