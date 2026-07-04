Every golfer has done it.

You watch a golf movie, walk out convinced you’ve discovered the secret to the game, head to the driving range the next morning… and promptly top the first ball twenty yards.

I’ve lost count of the number of times a golf movie has become the evening’s entertainment during tournament weeks. Long flights, rain delays, hotel lounges—somebody always finds Caddyshack or Happy Gilmore, and before long a bunch of professional golfers are laughing like it’s the first time we’ve seen them. The jokes never get old, probably because golf itself never stops giving us fresh material.

Hollywood has given us superheroes who can fly, dinosaurs brought back to life, and cars that survive explosions better than my three-wood survives a tight fairway lie. Yet somehow, the toughest thing for filmmakers has always been making golf look as difficult—and as addictive—as it really is.

Let’s start with the undisputed king of golf movies: Caddyshack.

Now, I know people quote it more than they actually remember the plot. Bill Murray talking to flowers before putting, the dancing gopher, Chevy Chase looking impossibly cool while swinging a golf club—it has become less of a movie and more of a language golfers speak.

The funny thing is, Caddyshack probably explains golf better than any serious documentary ever could. Golf is ridiculous. We willingly spend five hours chasing a small white ball while debating whether it moved one dimple at address or whether that putt should have broken half a cup more.

If aliens landed on Earth and watched a foursome on a Sunday morning, they’d probably conclude that humans are an intelligent species with a very strange hobby.

Then came Happy Gilmore.

Now here’s a man who proved that if you can hit a slapshot, you can apparently drive the ball 400 yards.

Every club golfer secretly wants to try that hockey run-up. Don’t deny it. You’ve either tried it or seriously considered it when nobody was watching.

Professionals aren’t any different.

I can guarantee that somewhere, after a practice round, someone on tour has attempted the Happy Gilmore swing. Usually it ends with laughter. Occasionally it ends with a pulled hamstring. Thankfully, never on tournament day.

With Happy Gilmore 2 releasing recently, I suspect a whole new generation is about to discover that golf doesn’t always have to take itself so seriously. That’s one of the reasons the original became such a cult classic. It gave golfers permission to laugh at themselves—and believe me, this game gives us plenty of reasons.

Inner Roy McAvoy

One movie that deserves far more love than it gets is Tin Cup.

Kevin Costner’s Roy McAvoy is every talented golfer who believes the spectacular shot is always the correct option.

Safe lay-up? Never.

Sensibly play for par? Absolutely not.

Carry the water one more time? Now we’re talking.

Every golfer has a little Roy McAvoy inside them.

We know the percentages. We’ve studied the yardage. Our caddie has given us the sensible option. And then the little voice appears.

“You know… if you absolutely flush this…”

The next thing you know, you’re asking your caddie for another ball.

I’ve stood on enough fairways to know that ego often speaks louder than course management. Sometimes it produces magic. Most of the time, it produces a story your friends won’t let you forget.

Then there’s The Legend of Bagger Vance, which is less about golf and more about finding yourself.

Golf loves philosophy.

People who have never played think we’re discussing swing mechanics. In reality, golfers spend half their lives talking about confidence, rhythm, trust, patience and something called “staying present.” It sounds suspiciously like therapy conducted on beautifully maintained grass.

The older I get, the more I realise golf isn’t won by the player with the prettiest swing. It’s won by the player who manages his emotions better than everyone else.

One film that always makes me smile is The Greatest Game Ever Played. Based on Francis Ouimet’s remarkable victory, it reminds us that golf has always been a game where the underdog has a chance.

Unlike many sports, golf doesn’t care about your reputation after the first tee shot.

The scorecard has no column for world ranking or Instagram followers or sponsorship deals or how many times you’ve appeared on television. It simply asks one question. “How many?”

If they made a completely realistic golf movie about tour professionals, I’m not sure audiences would believe it.

Imagine the script.

Hero hits fifteen greens in regulation. Misses six putts inside eight feet. Walks off disappointed after shooting 70. Audience demands a refund.

Golf isn’t usually dramatic because of what happens. It’s dramatic because of what you’re thinking while it happens. One swing can contain optimism, doubt, commitment, fear, confidence and regret—all before the club even reaches the ball. That’s difficult to squeeze into a two-hour film.

Perhaps that’s why the best golf movies don’t really focus on golf. They’re about people. About chasing dreams. About second chances. About friendships. About failure. About believing you can pull off one impossible shot.

Actually… maybe they are exactly about golf.

As players, we all become the stars of our own little movie every tournament week. We imagine the comeback. The birdie run. The perfect Sunday finish. Reality, unfortunately, has a habit of rewriting the script.

But every Monday morning, we begin writing another one. That’s the beautiful thing about this game.

Unlike most films, golf doesn’t have a final scene. Every bad round promises redemption. Every missed cut whispers, “See you next week.” Every topped drive somehow convinces you that the next one will be perfect. That’s optimism worthy of an Oscar.

Until then, I’ll happily keep watching golf movies, laughing at the impossible shots, admiring the dramatic speeches and quietly judging the swing doubles who clearly have handicaps much lower than the actors they’re standing in for.

And if Hollywood ever decides to make a movie about life on tour, I have just one request.

Don’t spend all the time filming the golf.

Film the locker-room banter. The airport delays. The endless card games. The caddie conversations that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. Film the laughter after a terrible round and the optimism before the next one.

Because that’s where the real story of professional golf lives. The scorecards tell you who won. The stories tell you why we keep coming back.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.