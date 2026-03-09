In a dominant display of batting and bowling, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Team India put up a massive total of 255/5 and later bowled New Zealand out for 159 to lift the trophy. India also made history by becoming the first host nation to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

After the victory, congratulatory messages poured in from leaders, cricketers and celebrities across the country.

‘They have shown outstanding grit’: PM Modi congratulates team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team and praised their determination and teamwork. “Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

‘The only team to win the cup twice in a row’ says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu also shared a post on X, she said the win is a historic achievement and praised the talent of Indian players.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row. This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people,” President Murmu wrote.

‘Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us’: Virat Kohli

Star cricketer Virat Kohli reacted to the thrilling win and shared a heartfelt post on X. He praised the team’s fearless cricket and their fighting spirit during the tournament.

“Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind”, he wrote.

Kohli did not attend the match in Ahmedabad, but two veteran players, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, were present at the stadium to support Team India.

Sachin Tendulkar hails the ‘rightful winners’

India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar said India fully deserved the victory and praised the team’s style of cricket. Writing a post on X, Tendulkar said, “Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!”.

In another post, Tendulkar shared a video of a massive crowd in front of his residence in Mumbai. In the caption of the video he wrote, “Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India. Jai Hind!”.

Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been.

‘So exciting to see the game expand to so many countries’: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated the team and praised the atmosphere at the stadium.

“Congrats India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! chose the wrong game to go watch:) what a stadium and atmosphere. Well played to the other semi finalists, SA, Eng and Nz!! Also so exciting to see the game expand to so many countries and congrats to ICC for a great tournament!,” Pichai wrote.

Satya Nadella puts spotlight on Bumrah and Samson’s ‘impactful’ performances

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson.

“Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic T20 World Cup win. Tough luck today, New Zealand. @Jaspritbumrah93, once again a match winner when it mattered most. @IamSanjuSamson, what a tournament and what an impact. Absolutely,” he wrote on X.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders posted a special tribute for Gautam Gambhir, who had earlier led the side to its third IPL title in 2024. Sharing an AI-generated photo of Gambhir driving a car with a trophy on the back seat, the franchise wrote, “Gautam Gambhir is a World Champion, again”.

Bollywood comes together to celebrate Team India

Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn also shared a post on X saying, “My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn’t going anywhere all week! #TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again!.”

Actor Akshay Kumar congratulated the team for bringing the trophy home. Kumar wrote on X: “Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India”.

हर घर का माहौल 🕺🏼🥁

The strong batting performance was led by Sanju Samson, who scored a brilliant 89 runs off 46 balls and was named Player of the Tournament. Quick half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (54) and Abhishek Sharma (52) helped India build a huge total. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding spell, taking 4 wickets for just 15 runs and earning the Player of the Match award.

Interestingly, India had never defeated New Zealand in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup before this match. The two sides had met only three times in the tournament since 2007, and on each occasion New Zealand emerged victorious. Their most recent clash came in the 2021 edition, when India suffered a defeat in the group stage and were eventually knocked out of the tournament.