Fifa World Cup: Women account for half of live viewership

Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India today said 110.5 million viewers watched the live telecast of this year’s Fifa World Cup across 64 matches, with women accounting for almost half of the viewership. The football world cup kicked off on June 14 in Russia, with France being crowned as champions on July 15. The total cumulative reach of the event on its network was 254 million viewers, including the live telecast, the wraparound shows, highlights, repeats and surround programming on its sports channels (Sony ESPN, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3) and its streaming platform Sony Liv, it said in a statement.

Of the cumulative 254 million viewers, 184 million was on television and 70 million on Sony Liv. The final match between France vs Croatia was watched by 51.2 million viewers, the highest reach for any Fifa World Cup match till date, it claimed. The top reach markets for the tournament in terms of live audience were West Bengal with 22.2 million, Kerala with 17.8 million, Maharashtra /Goa with 12.8 million and Assam/North East/Sikkim with 11.4 million.

Interestingly, females accounted for 47 per cent of the tournament reach. Local language feeds (Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu) accounted for 66 per cent of the overall tournament reach and were sampled by 70.7 million viewers. “40.7 million viewers across India have sampled our regional commentary feed,” it said.

It added that regional commentary has been well received, with 9.7 million viewers in Kerala sampling Malayalam commentary and 10.7 million viewers in West Bengal sampling Bengali commentary.