The FIFA World Cup and the Cricket World Cup are among the biggest sporting events on the planet. Both attract huge television audiences, major sponsors and passionate fan bases.

But when it comes to prize money, football and cricket operate on very different scales.

The numbers highlight just how much larger football’s global commercial ecosystem has become compared with even cricket’s biggest tournaments.

FIFA World Cup winners earn more than 12 times cricket’s champions

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the winning team will receive $50 million in prize money. The runners-up will take home $33 million.

By comparison, the winners of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup received $4 million, while the runners-up earned $2 million.

The gap is even wider when compared with the T20 format. The winners of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earned approximately $2.45 million, meaning the FIFA World Cup champions will receive more than 20 times that amount.

Tournament Winner’s Prize Money FIFA World Cup 2026 $50 million ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 $4 million ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 $2.45 million

Even losing the FIFA final pays more

Perhaps the most striking comparison is not between the winners, but the runners-up.

A team that loses the FIFA World Cup final will still earn $33 million. That is more than eight times the amount awarded to the champions of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

It underlines the financial power of football’s biggest event, where even teams that fall short of the trophy receive payouts that dwarf those available in cricket.

Why Is the difference so large?

The answer lies in scale.

Football’s World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world, attracting audiences across every major continent. FIFA sells broadcasting rights, sponsorships and commercial partnerships into dozens of markets simultaneously.

Cricket, while enormously popular in countries such as India, Australia, England, Pakistan and Bangladesh, remains far more concentrated geographically. Much of the sport’s commercial value is still driven by South Asia, particularly India.

That difference in global reach translates directly into revenue generation.

FIFA’s commercial programme includes some of the world’s biggest brands, while World Cup broadcasting rights are sold across hundreds of territories. The result is a financial ecosystem capable of supporting significantly larger prize pools.

A reflection of global sporting economics

The comparison is not necessarily a measure of popularity in individual markets. Cricket remains one of the most valuable sports in countries where it dominates.

Instead, the prize-money gap reflects a broader business reality: football has built a truly global commercial network, while cricket’s economic strength remains concentrated in a smaller number of territories.

For players and national teams, the difference is stark. Winning cricket’s biggest prize brings prestige and national recognition. Winning football’s biggest prize brings that and a cheque worth tens of millions of dollars.

In the business of sport, few comparisons illustrate the power of global scale more clearly than the gap between FIFA World Cup and Cricket World Cup prize money.