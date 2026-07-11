Spain left it late once again at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as substitute Mikel Merino scored an 88th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory over Belgium in a dramatic quarter-final on Friday, booking a heavyweight semi-final against France.

Merino, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes, reacted quickest after Belgium substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled Pau Cubarsí’s long-range effort, steering home the decisive goal with just his second touch of the match.

The Arsenal midfielder had also rescued Spain in the Round of 16, scoring a stoppage-time winner against Portugal. His latest intervention keeps Spain’s title challenge alive and sets up one of the tournament’s most anticipated fixtures.

“It will be a clash of giants,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the match.

Spain strike first before Belgium respond

Spain opened the scoring in the 30th minute following a flowing move down the right wing.

Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro combined neatly before Dani Olmo’s effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois. The rebound fell kindly for Fabián Ruiz, who fired into the roof of the net after being handed a surprise start ahead of Pedri.

Belgium responded before half-time through Charles De Ketelaere, whose powerful header from Timothy Castagne’s cross ended Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón’s remarkable run of 650 World Cup minutes without conceding — a tournament record.

The goal also halted Spain’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition.

Courtois injury proves costly

Belgium’s hopes suffered a major setback midway through the second half when Courtois was forced off with a thigh injury in the 71st minute.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, visibly emotional as he left the pitch, was replaced by Senne Lammens, who was unable to prevent Merino’s late winner.

Belgium had already been weakened before kick-off after Amadou Onana missed the match through injury, while captain Youri Tielemans withdrew during the warm-up. Kevin De Bruyne, however, returned to the starting line-up.

Despite a late spell of pressure led by Romelu Lukaku, Belgium could not force extra time. Aymeric Laporte produced a vital acrobatic clearance deep into stoppage time to preserve Spain’s advantage.

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Spain march on

The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten run to 37 matches and keeps alive their pursuit of a second consecutive major international title following their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

Belgium, meanwhile, saw their 18-match unbeaten run come to an end as another World Cup campaign ended in disappointment.

Spain will now face France in Tuesday’s semi-final in Dallas, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake.