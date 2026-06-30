The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 continued to produce high drama as Brazil survived a major scare against Japan, Paraguay knocked Germany out on penalties and Morocco stunned Netherlands in a nail-biting penalty shootout which witnessed five misses.

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, the tournament’s new knockout round once again delivered tense finishes and emotional storylines across North America.

Brazil 2-1 Japan: Late comeback keeps five-time champions alive

Brazil were pushed to the brink before producing a dramatic late turnaround against Japan at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Japan frustrated the South American giants for much of the contest with an organised defensive display and carried a one-goal advantage into the closing stages, leaving Brazil facing the prospect of an early World Cup exit.

The five-time champions eventually found an equaliser before striking again deep into stoppage time to complete a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory.

The result sends Brazil into the Round of 16, where they will face Canada.

For Japan, the defeat ends another impressive World Cup campaign that came within minutes of producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach Round of 16

Germany’s World Cup campaign came to a stunning end after Paraguay prevailed 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Boston’s Gillette Stadium.

The South Americans frustrated Germany throughout normal and extra time with a disciplined defensive performance before holding their nerve from the spot. Julio Enciso’s first half goal had in fact put Paraguay ahead before Kai Havertz’ strike in the second half ensured that match went into extra time.

The result is particularly significant given Germany’s long-standing reputation for excelling in penalty shootouts at major tournaments. In fact, this was their first ever defeat in a penalty shootout, a match which saw them miss a total of 5 penalties and a disallowed goal in extra time.

Paraguay now advance to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the Netherlands-Morocco tie.

Morocco stun Netherlands in dramatic penalty shootout

One of the day’s most entertaining contests remained undecided after 90 minutes as the Netherlands and Morocco finished regulation time locked at 1-1 in Monterrey.

The Dutch appeared to be heading into the Round of 16 after Cody Gakpo gave them the lead in the 72nd minute.

Gakpo’s goal came just days after he revealed the loss of his unborn son, making his celebration one of the tournament’s most emotional moments.

However, Morocco produced another late escape when Issa Diop scored in first-half stoppage time to force extra time and keep his side’s World Cup hopes alive.

In a nail-biting end, there were 5 penalty misses in the penalty shootout but eventually it was Morocco who stormed into the Round of 16 winning 3-2.