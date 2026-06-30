Paraguay declared a national holiday on Tuesday after the country’s football team produced one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026, eliminating four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the Round of 16.

President Santiago Pena announced the holiday through an official decree, describing it as recognition of Paraguay’s historic victory.

“In recognition of the historic victory of the Paraguayan national football team over Germany, an authorised national holiday is declared for June 30,” the decree said.

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Orlando Gill outshines Manuel Neuer

The celebrations followed a memorable night in Boston, where Paraguay held Germany to a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes before prevailing 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the hero, producing two saves during the shootout to outduel Germany captain Manuel Neuer and send the South American side into the last 16.

“It showed that you shouldn’t speak too soon,” Gill said after the match. “This proves that Paraguay is capable of achieving great things. The opportunity was bound to come sooner or later.”

The 26-year-old, playing in his first World Cup, admitted Germany dominated large spells of the contest.

“It was like a horror movie. Germans were popping up everywhere,” Gill said. “Even I still can’t believe it.”

VAR drama before shootout heartbreak

Germany controlled possession and created far more chances but were denied what appeared to be the winning goal in extra time after a VAR review ruled that defender Waldemar Anton had illegally impeded Gill before Jonathan Tah found the net.

The match eventually went to penalties, where Gill saved efforts from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade before Jose Canale converted the decisive spot-kick after Tah fired Germany’s sudden-death penalty over the crossbar.

Gill, who plays his club football for Argentina’s San Lorenzo, said sharing the pitch with Neuer was a special moment despite the result.

“Neuer is a world-class goalkeeper. I shared a shootout with him, and he managed to save a penalty too. I have nothing but respect for an idol like him,” he said.

Paraguay’s World Cup dream continues

The victory sends Paraguay into the Round of 16, where they will face the winners of France versus Sweden, while Germany’s campaign ends much earlier than expected.

For Paraguay, however, the result will be remembered well beyond football, with the government declaring a nationwide holiday to celebrate one of the country’s greatest World Cup triumphs. They will also look to match or even surpass their best-ever finish at a World Cup which came in 2010 where they reached the quarter-finals.