FIFA World Cup LIVE Score, Senegal vs Colombia Live Streaming: Do or die situation for both teams

Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Both the teams fight for survival in the tournament.

Senegal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: This is one of the last matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage, and the group H is still open. Colombia and Senegal will face each other in the fight for qualification. Currently, the Lions of Teranga are placed second with four points while Colombia are at the third spot. A draw would take the African side through to the knockout rounds. As for the Los Cafeteros, they need a win to qualify. A draw would also take them through but on the subject that Japan lose to Poland.

Their only previous meeting was a friendly in Buenos Aires prior to the last World Cup in May 2014. Colombia led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Teofilo Gutierrez and Carlos Bacca but Moussa Konate and Cheikh Ndoye struck after the break to earn Senegal, who ended the game with 10 men, a 2-2 draw.

James Rodriguez has been involved in 10 goals in seven World Cup appearances for Colombia (six goals, four assists). Colombia registered their joint-biggest victory over Poland, also winning by three-goal margins against Greece (3-0) and Japan (4-1) in 2014.