The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 continued with another eventful day as Erling Haaland once again delivered on the biggest stage to send Norway into the Round of 16, while Kylian Mbappe levelled Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot after inspiring France to a comfortable victory over Sweden.

Meanwhile, the final fixture between Ecuador and Mexico was temporarily halted due to adverse weather before play resumed and Mexico emerged victorious.

Norway 2-1 Ivory Coast: Haaland strikes again to send Norway through

Erling Haaland once again proved the difference as Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 to secure a historic place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

With both sides locked in a tense contest, Norway relied on their biggest star to produce the winner. Earlier, Antonio Nusa’s 39′ strike had put Norway ahead while Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo goal levelled the scoreline.

Haaland then found the breakthrough with the only goal of the match, taking his World Cup tally to four goals and ensuring Norway’s remarkable campaign continues into the knockout stages.

The Manchester City striker’s latest contribution also keeps him firmly in contention for the Golden Boot heading into the Round of 16.

Ivory Coast, who impressed throughout the group stage, bow out after a disciplined performance that ultimately lacked the finishing touch in front of goal.

France 3-0 Sweden: Mbappe levels Messi in Golden Boot race

France continued to underline their status as one of the tournament favourites with a dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden.

Didier Deschamps’ side controlled proceedings from the opening whistle and never looked seriously troubled as they booked their place in the Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe once again stole the headlines by finding the net to move onto six goals for the tournament, drawing level with Argentina captain Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

The French captain now also has two assists to his name, making him directly involved in eight goals in just four World Cup matches.

France’s convincing win extends their unbeaten run in the tournament and reinforces their credentials as genuine contenders for a second World Cup title in three editions.

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador: Mexico win first World Cup knockout game in 40 years

The day’s final Round of 32 encounter between Ecuador and Mexico was interrupted by adverse weather conditions, forcing organisers to temporarily suspend play.

After the delay, co-hosts Mexico rose to the occasion and ended up winning the match 2-0. Julian Quinones scored a goal in the 22nd minute while it was Raul Jimenez who doubled their lead with a goal in 9 minutes later. The final scoreline sealed Mexico’s first World Cup knockout game in 40 years.

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Golden Boot race tightens

The race for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot continues to intensify after Tuesday’s action.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe now share top spot with six goals each, while Erling Haaland’s winner for Norway keeps him firmly in contention with four goals. Mbappe’s two assists, however, means it is the Frenchman who is leading the golden boot race at the moment.

France winger Ousmane Dembele and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior also remain on four goals each as the knockout stages promise another fascinating battle among the tournament’s biggest stars.