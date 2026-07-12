The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot is heading for a blockbuster finish, with just the two semi-finals, a third place Playoff and the final left to decide who finishes as the tournament’s leading scorer.

France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina captain Lionel Messi are locked together at the top with eight goals each, setting up the prospect of one of football’s greatest individual rivalries extending all the way to the final week of the tournament.

While Mbappe has a slight edge on efficiency, scoring eight goals in 563 minutes, Messi has needed 608 minutes to reach the same tally. The French forward also holds a narrow advantage in assists, registering three compared to Messi’s two.

The Golden Boot, however, is decided first by goals, then assists and finally minutes played if players remain level.

Mbappe and Messi control their own destiny

Both players remain alive in the competition and are guaranteed at least one more appearance in the semi-finals.

Mbappe will have the first opportunity to move ahead when France face Spain, while Messi could respond when Argentina meet England in the second semi-final.

As it stands in the adidas Golden Boot race 🌟#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PcMDs0iy5j — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 12, 2026

The Golden Boot battle could go down to the last match of the tournament.

England duo remain within striking distance

England remain the only team with two realistic Golden Boot contenders.

Jude Bellingham has scored six goals and added one assist in 574 minutes, while captain Harry Kane has matched the same tally of six goals and one assist, although he has played 627 minutes.

With two matches remaining, both still have a realistic chance of overtaking the leaders.

Haaland finishes with seven

Norway striker Erling Haaland ended his tournament with seven goals and two assists after his side were eliminated.

Despite finishing one goal behind the leaders, Haaland can no longer add to his tally, meaning he won’t be able to bag the Golden Boot.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings

Player Goals Assists Minutes Status Kylian Mbappe 8 3 563 France through to semi-finals Lionel Messi 8 2 608 Argentina through to semi-finals Erling Haaland 7 2 537 Eliminated Jude Bellingham 6 1 574 England through to semi-finals Harry Kane 6 1 627 England through to semi-finals

A race that could go to the wire

With three of the top five scorers still capable of playing two more matches, the Golden Boot remains far from decided.

Mbappe enters the semi-finals holding the tie-break advantage over Messi thanks to his extra assist and fewer minutes played, but every goal from this point onwards could reshape the standings.

England’s Bellingham and Kane remain outsiders, yet both are within two goals of the lead, ensuring the individual race stays alive alongside the battle for the World Cup trophy.