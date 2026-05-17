Shahrukh Khan once said that three Khans of Bollywood- Salman, him and Aamir are never cast in a movie together because no producer can afford it. Yet, the three were seen at the Ambani wedding, present for free, some even performed. Similarly, to be able to afford the fee of Shakira, Madonna and BTS, the K-Pop group, all at once is not less than a billion dollar headache.

Yet, the three, representing three generations of music taste of the world, will be performing non-stop for 11 minutes, without charging a penny, all thanks to the eyeballs, and an urge to look good in front of the world.

In a move that mirrors the entertainment blueprint of the NFL’s Super Bowl, FIFA officially announced its headliners for the first-ever World Cup final halftime show. On July 19, 2026, at the New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), pop icon Madonna, Latin queen Shakira, and K-pop supergroup BTS will co-headline an unprecedented 11-minute musical showcase.

Why would BTS, Shakira and Madonna not charge anything?

Unlike commercial concert tours, this historic halftime performance is structured around an international humanitarian initiative.

Produced by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen and curated personally by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the entire event is designed as a massive fundraising platform.

The show will serve as the primary vehicle to launch the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark social project aiming to raise $100 million to expand quality education and football accessibility for disadvantaged children worldwide.

Because the performance is bound to a charitable clause, all three co-headliners waived their multi-million dollar performance fees. Additionally, FIFA announced that $1 from every single ticket sold across the expanded 48-team, 104-match tournament will be funneled directly into these social programs.

Is it the first time the biggest stars are not charging performance fees?

While the artists will not receive a single penny in performance fees, the decision to play for free is far from a financial loss. In the modern music industry, a global broadcast slot of this magnitude acts as the ultimate marketing catalyst.

The economic logic comes down to unmatched viewership data:

The Super Bowl Baseline: The NFL Super Bowl halftime show—which also notoriously pays its performers $0—draws a domestic American television audience of roughly 125 million viewers. Artists like Usher, Rihanna, and The Weeknd routinely see their streaming numbers spike by over 300% to 1,000% within 24 hours of their performance. Bad Bunny was witness to the same in Super-Bowl 2026.

The FIFA World Cup Multiplier: The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France reached a staggering 1.42 billion people globally. With the 2026 edition expanding its footprint across North America, the July 19 final is projected to draw over 2 billion viewers live.

For BTS (making their biggest global appearance since finishing their South Korean mandatory military service), Shakira (debuting her brand-new World Cup anthem “Dai Dai”), and Madonna, 11 minutes of undivided attention from 2 billion consumers is worth infinitely more than any flat performance fee a sporting body could provide.

Bending the Laws of the Game

Accommodating an entertainment spectacle of this scale has forced FIFA to tinker with the sacred, century-old rules of association football.

According to sources close to the production, the halftime musical set itself will run for approximately 11 minutes. However, the immense logistical requirements of wheeling a custom-built stage onto the upper stands, setting up pyrotechnics, and clearing the stadium without ruining the pitch will push the intermission window significantly over the standard 15-minute halftime limit written into the official Laws of the Game.

FIFA has already successfully trialed an extended 24-minute halftime interval during the FIFA Club World Cup, signaling that the governing body is entirely willing to stretch traditional soccer boundaries to accommodate global pop stardom.