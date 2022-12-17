FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina, France all set for mega clash – Check where and when to watch

The all important FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France is all set to be played on Sunday (8:30 PM IST). While France is looking to win the title for the second straight time, Argentina will look to win for the third time. France won the title in 1998 and 2018, Argentina had earlier won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

France is also looking to win their second title in a row since Brazil did it in 1962. Kylian Mbappe-led the side beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final to reach the final. Mbappe will also look to win his second straight World Cup after Pele. Argentina, on the other hand. Spearheaded by star striker Lionel Messi, the team defeated Croatia in the other semi-final. Argentina had last played a World Cup final in 2014, when it lost to Germany by a 1-0 margin.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi takes a day off from training ahead of the final! Here’s the reason

Winning the title this year will also take Messi to the next level among legends, who had earlier announced this to be his last World Cup match. Fans were left concerned over reports of his hamstring injury in the semi-final. However, Messi soon put rumours at rest by insisting that he was not only feeling good but was also strong enough to play every match.

Where to watch

Football fans in India can watch the match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD and also on the Jio Cinema app. This apart, the match can be followed by several websites.

Also read: Lionel Messi confirms FIFA World Cup final will be his last game for Argentina – Watch some magic netting by the football legend

Time and venue

The match will be played in Doha. Fans can watch the live stream of the match at 7:30 PM on Sunday (IST).

Earlier on Thursday, the French team management had rested all players from the starting line up from the practice session. Messi is also the highest goal scorer for France in the World Cup with 11 goals, having surpassed Gabriel Batistuta’ record of 10 goals. He has also played more matches in the World Cup then Diago Maradona and Javier Mascherano.