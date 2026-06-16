Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 belonged to the underdogs. Cape Verde produced the biggest surprise of the tournament so far by holding former champions Spain to a goalless draw, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia frustrated Belgium and Uruguay respectively to leave two more traditional powers searching for answers.

The results continued a trend that has defined the opening week of the expanded 48-team tournament. From Los Angeles to Miami and Seattle, football’s established hierarchy came under sustained pressure as emerging nations demonstrated that the gap between the sport’s elite and the chasing pack may be narrower than many expected.

Four World Cup fixtures ended in a tie on the same day for the first time since 1958 wuth Iran and New Zealand producing a thriller but eventually settling for a point each.

Cape Verde frustrate Spain in tournament’s biggest shock

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde delivered one of the greatest results in their footballing history by holding Spain to a goalless draw in Group H, producing the biggest upset of the World Cup so far.

The 2010 champions arrived as overwhelming favourites with players like Lamine Yamal but spent much of the afternoon running into a wall of disciplined Cape Verde defending. Spain dominated possession, controlled territory and repeatedly pushed bodies forward, yet struggled to convert that superiority into clear-cut chances.

Cape Verde, appearing at just their second World Cup, executed their game plan with remarkable composure. The African side remained compact without the ball, limited Spain’s space in central areas and showed enough threat on the counterattack to prevent Luis de la Fuente’s side from committing too many numbers forward.

As the match wore on, frustration began to creep into Spain’s play. Crosses became more frequent, passes more hurried and opportunities increasingly scarce. Cape Verde’s defenders stood firm throughout, earning a point that could transform the complexion of Group H.

For Spain, the dropped points immediately increase the pressure ahead of upcoming fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. For Cape Verde, it is a result that will resonate far beyond the tournament itself.

Egypt hold Belgium to opening draw

Belgium 1-1 Egypt

Egypt produced one of their most organised performances on the World Cup stage to earn a deserved 1-1 draw against Belgium in Seattle.

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute when Mohamed Salah, celebrating his 34th birthday, unlocked the Belgian defence with a perfectly weighted pass that allowed Emam Ashour to finish confidently beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium responded by monopolising possession and creating sustained pressure, but Egypt’s defensive structure consistently frustrated Kevin De Bruyne and company. The Europeans came closest in the first half when De Bruyne struck the woodwork.

The equaliser eventually arrived in the 65th minute. Romelu Lukaku’s introduction immediately altered the contest, with the striker forcing Mohamed Hany into an unfortunate own goal moments after entering the field.

Despite Belgium’s attacking pressure, Egypt rarely looked overawed and carried enough threat on the counterattack to keep the Red Devils cautious. The result leaves Group G wide open heading into the next round of matches.

Saudi Arabia frustrate Uruguay in Miami

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay

Saudi Arabia continued their reputation as giant-killers on football’s biggest stage by holding two-time world champions Uruguay to a 1-1 draw in Miami.

The Green Falcons defended resolutely throughout and struck just before half-time when Abdulelah Al-Amri reacted quickest to convert a rebound after Fernando Muslera had parried the initial effort.

Uruguay dominated possession and territory after the interval, launching wave after wave of attacks as they searched for a route back into the contest. Yet Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais delivered a superb display, producing a string of important saves to preserve his side’s advantage.

The South American pressure finally told in the 80th minute when Maximiliano Araújo pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area and fired home the equaliser.

Uruguay pushed aggressively for a winner during the closing stages but Saudi Arabia held firm to secure a point that could prove crucial in the race for qualification from Group H.

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Iran and New Zealand serve up four-goal thriller

Iran 2-2 New Zealand

Iran and New Zealand shared the points after producing one of the most entertaining contests of the tournament so far in Los Angeles.

New Zealand twice took the lead through Elijah Just, whose intelligent movement and clinical finishing exposed gaps in the Iranian defence and put the All Whites within touching distance of a famous victory.

Iran, however, responded each time.

Ramin Rezaeian first helped restore parity before later delivering a precise cross that Mohammad Mohebi powered home with a towering header to level the scores once again.

The contest remained open throughout, with both sides continuing to attack in search of a winner rather than settling for a draw. Chances arrived at either end during a frantic closing period, but neither team was able to find the decisive breakthrough.

The result leaves Group G finely balanced, with Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand all still firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

What Day 5 told us

Five days into the tournament, the expanded World Cup is delivering exactly what FIFA hoped it would, genuine competitive balance.

Spain’s failure to break down Cape Verde was the clearest example yet of how quickly the gap between football’s traditional powers and emerging nations is narrowing. Belgium and Uruguay encountered similar problems, finding that possession and reputation alone are no guarantee of victory.

The early stages of the competition have already produced enough evidence to suggest that the old assumptions about international football may no longer apply. Organised defensive structures, tactical discipline and growing player development pathways are allowing smaller nations to compete with established contenders more effectively than ever before.

For the favourites, the warning signs are clear. For the underdogs, the belief continues to grow. And with the group stage still unfolding, that combination promises more surprises in the days ahead.