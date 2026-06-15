The 2026 FIFA World Cup continued to deliver drama on Day 4 as Germany and Sweden produced the tournament’s most dominant performances so far, Japan battled back in a high-quality draw against the Netherlands and Ivory Coast left it late to break Ecuadorian hearts.

The fourth day of group stage action offered a reminder of the fine margins that often define World Cup campaigns. A single goal changed things in the group standings, while another match produced an early contender for an evenly-contested game of the tournament.

Germany send early warning to the field

Germany 7-1 Curacao

Germany laid down a marker with a ruthless 7-1 victory over World Cup debutants Curacao.

The four-time champions were in control from the opening whistle and never allowed Curacao an opportunity to settle into the contest. Their aggressive pressing and clinical finishing exposed the gulf in experience between one of international football’s traditional powers and a nation making its first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage. Six Germans scored seven goals with Kai Havertz netting a brace and Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all chipping in with a goal each.

Beyond the three points, the result could prove significant later in the tournament. In a competition where goal difference often becomes a decisive factor, Germany have already built a substantial advantage over their Group E rivals.

For Curacao, the scoreline was harsh, but simply reaching the World Cup remains a landmark achievement for a nation of fewer than 2,00,000 people. Livano Comenencia also ensured they have a World Cup goal to their name.

Japan and Netherlands share the spoils in Texas

Netherlands 2-2 Japan

One of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far unfolded in Texas as Japan and the Netherlands played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The contest showcased two teams with contrasting styles but similar ambition. The Dutch looked dangerous whenever they moved forward, while Japan’s speed, organisation and ability to transition quickly kept them firmly in the contest.

Neither side was able to gain complete control, and the result leaves Group F finely balanced heading into the next round of fixtures.

The goals all arrived in a breathless second-half display. For the Dutch side, captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a commanding header, and winger Crysencio Summerville later restored their advantage with a brilliant, curling right-footed strike.

Japan clawed their way back into the match both times, first through a low, deflected effort from the edge of the area by Keito Nakamura, before midfielder Daichi Kamada secured the dramatic 88th-minute equaliser when a goalward header inadvertently deflected off him into the roof of the net.

With both teams expected to challenge for qualification, the point could prove valuable by the time the group stage concludes.

Diallo delivers heartbreak for Ecuador

Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador

For much of the evening in Philadelphia, Ecuador appeared on course to extend one of international football’s longest unbeaten runs.

Then came Amad Diallo.

The Manchester United winger emerged from the bench to score in the 90th minute and hand Ivory Coast a dramatic victory in front of a crowd of more than 68,000 spectators.

The late winner secured Ivory Coast’s first World Cup victory since returning to the tournament and ended Ecuador’s 19-match unbeaten streak, a run stretching back nearly two years.

The defeat was particularly painful for Ecuador given the atmosphere inside the stadium, where supporters of La Tri vastly outnumbered their opponents and created what felt like a home fixture thousands of miles from South America.

Instead, they left with nothing.

Sweden dominate Tunisia

Sweden 5-1 Tunisia

Sweden completed a winning start to their campaign by defeating Tunisia 5-1.

After taking control during the opening half, Sweden were forced to withstand sustained pressure. The goalscorers reflected a high-intensity battle of tactical adjustments.

Sweden’s rising midfield talent, Yasin Ayari, ignited the scoring early in the 7th minute with a sensational, right-footed rocket from well outside the box. The Blagult quickly doubled their cushion in the 30th minute when Alexander Isak finished off a devastating counter-attack, coolly slotting home a precise pass from striking partner Viktor Gyokeres.

Tunisia fought back just before the interval to make it 2-1, with center-back Omar Rekik glancing a clinical header past the keeper from a pinpoint Hannibal Mejbri cross.

However, Sweden’s star forward Viktor Gyokeres ultimately killed off any hopes of an African comeback in the second half, capping off a dominant individual performance by driving through the defense to score and secure all three points for his side. Mattias Svanberg then added another goal to the scoreline before Yasin Ayari finished the goal with a thunder strike in the stoppage time seal the match.

The result gives Sweden an important three points and strengthens their early position in the group, while Tunisia are left needing a positive response in their next fixture to keep qualification hopes firmly alive.

What Day 4 told us

Four days into the expanded 48-team World Cup, several themes are already emerging.

Germany’s emphatic win underlined the advantage enjoyed by football’s traditional powers, whose depth and squad quality often become decisive across a long tournament.

Japan’s draw with the Netherlands reinforced the growing competitiveness of teams outside Europe’s established elite.

And Ivory Coast’s late victory served as a reminder that at a World Cup, a single moment can reshape an entire group.

With heavyweight nations still entering the competition and the knockout race beginning to take shape, the tournament’s opening week is probably living up to the promises of unpredictability in its own beautiful way, drama and global attention.