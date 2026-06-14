The FIFA World Cup 2026 continued to showcase why football’s biggest tournament remains unmatched for drama, as Day 3 produced a stoppage-time heartbreak, a heavyweight being stunned and a historic victory that Scotland had waited nearly three decades to celebrate.

Across stadiums in New Jersey, Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area and Vancouver, the expanded 48-team tournament served up another reminder that reputations count for little once the whistle blows.

For Switzerland, victory slipped away in the cruellest fashion. For Brazil and Morocco, a fiercely contested battle ended with neither side willing to blink, with the five-time champions walking out as the more disappointed of the two teams. And for Scotland, a single goal was enough to end a 28-year World Cup victory drought.

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Qatar rescue a point in dramatic fashion

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland

Switzerland looked set to begin their campaign with three valuable points after controlling large stretches of their Group C opener.

Breel Embolo gave the Swiss the lead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot after a VAR review resulted in a spot-kick. From there, Switzerland appeared comfortable, dictating possession and limiting Qatar’s attacking opportunities.

As the match entered stoppage time, the Swiss bench was already preparing to celebrate an opening win.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

In the third minute of added time, substitute defender Miro Muheim attempted to deal with a dangerous delivery into the box. Instead, his clearance ended up in his own net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless and handing Qatar an unlikely equaliser.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Qatari players and supporters, who had secured a precious point in dramatic circumstances. For Switzerland, it felt more like a defeat than a draw.

Brazil and Morocco share the spoils

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

One of the most anticipated matches of the opening round lived up to expectations, even if neither side managed to claim victory.

Morocco, the surprise package of the 2022 World Cup, started brightly and took the lead through Ismael Saibari in the 21st minute after catching Brazil’s defence out of position.

The response from the five-time world champions was swift.

Just 11 minutes later, Vinícius Júnior produced a moment of quality, weaving into space before curling an excellent finish beyond the Moroccan goalkeeper.

The opening half was played at a relentless pace, with Morocco creating several dangerous moments and Brazil showing flashes of their attacking talent.

After the break, however, the contest became more cautious. Both teams tightened up defensively, recognising the value of avoiding defeat in what already looks like one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

The draw leaves both sides well placed heading into their second group matches but given the stature and reputation of Selecao, they wouldn’t be too pleased with this result.

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Scotland finally have a World Cup win again

Scotland 1-0 Haiti

For Scotland supporters, this was a result worth waiting for.

The Tartan Army arrived in Boston desperate to see their team end a World Cup victory drought stretching back nearly three decades.

It was not always comfortable.

Haiti began aggressively, pressing high and controlling possession for long periods. Scotland struggled to establish any rhythm early on and often found themselves defending deep inside their own half.

Yet football rarely follows the script.

Against the run of play, John McGinn collected a loose ball in the 27th minute and fired a shot from distance. A significant deflection sent the ball beyond Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide and into the net.

The goal ultimately proved decisive.

Haiti pushed hard for an equaliser and created several late opportunities, but Scotland’s defence held firm to secure a priceless victory.

The result gives Scotland their first World Cup win since 1998 and puts them at the top of Group C after the opening round of fixtures.

Australia 2-0 Turkiye

Nestory Irakunda’s 27th minute strike helped Australia take the lead minutes after the first shot on target from either sides in the match. Both the teams came close to scoring again in the fixture but it was Australia again who found the back of the net in the second half.

Connor Metcalfe scored in 75′ and those two goals ended up being the difference between the two teams at the full-time whistle.

Another reminder that nothing is guaranteed

Three days into the tournament, the expanded World Cup is already producing the unpredictability FIFA hoped for when it increased the field to 48 teams.

Qatar rescued a point when defeat looked certain. Morocco proved once again that they belong among the world’s elite. Scotland ended a wait that had lasted a generation and Australia started off with a win.

Brazil, one of the favourites for the title, discovered what many teams have already learned in this tournament: there are no easy games at a World Cup.

If the opening days are any indication, the road to the final will be an adventurous and unpredictable ride.