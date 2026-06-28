The expanded 48-team group stage came to an end with another dramatic day that perfectly captured the unpredictability of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Former world champions Uruguay had already departed the tournament a day earlier but Day 17 belonged to emerging football nations. DR Congo completed a remarkable return to the World Cup after more than five decades by booking a historic Round of 32 berth, while the tournament bracket also produced an intriguing twist that has football fans dreaming of one final Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo showdown.

England completed a clinical win over Panama, Croatia edged Ghana in a hard-fought contest, and Colombia topped Group K after holding Portugal.

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan: Historic comeback sends Leopards into knockouts

Few teams have captured the imagination of the tournament quite like DR Congo.

Making their first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, the African nation recovered from an early setback after Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov produced a delightful lob inside the opening 10 minutes.

The second half belonged entirely to the Congolese.

Yoane Wissa calmly converted a penalty to restore parity before Fiston Mayele completed the turnaround. Wissa then added his second deep into stoppage time to spark emotional celebrations among players and supporters alike.

The defining image came after the final whistle when the entire DR Congo squad gathered near the corner flag for a synchronised celebratory dance alongside thousands of travelling fans, a moment that quickly became one of the tournament’s most widely shared videos.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: DR Congo qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and will face England in the Round of 32. Uzbekistan exit the tournament without a point on their World Cup debut.

Portugal 0-0 Colombia: Bracket twist leaves Messi vs Ronaldo possible only in final

The biggest consequence of the evening arrived without a goal.

Portugal and Colombia cancelled each other out in a tactical stalemate dominated by disciplined defending, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding little space against an organised Colombian backline.

The draw confirmed Colombia as Group K winners, with Portugal advancing as runners-up.

More significantly, it also finalised the knockout bracket. With both sides now placed on opposite paths, any meeting between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup can only happen in the final on July 19.

That mathematical possibility immediately became one of the tournament’s biggest talking points as supporters across social media analysed every possible knockout scenario.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: Colombia finish top of Group K. Portugal also advance to the Round of 32.

England 2-0 Panama: Three Lions finish top, DR Congo await

England ensured there would be no late surprises.

A composed display saw the Three Lions control possession and limit Panama’s attacking opportunities before securing a comfortable 2-0 victory that confirmed a top spot in Group L.

Rather than chasing goals, England focused on game management and defensive discipline, preserving energy ahead of the knockout rounds.

The result sets up an intriguing Round of 32 meeting against tournament surprise package DR Congo.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: England qualify as Group L winners. Panama are eliminated.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Both sides survive Group L

Croatia’s tournament experience proved decisive once again.

In one of the day’s most competitive contests, the 2018 finalists overcame a spirited Ghana side in a midfield battle that swung repeatedly before Croatia found the decisive breakthrough.

Despite defeat, Ghana’s overall group-stage record proved enough to secure progression alongside Croatia, ensuring both teams remain alive in the competition.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: Croatia and Ghana both advance to the Round of 32.

Messi scores again, two stoppage time goals in Algeria-Austria draw

Argentina had already secured top spot and progressed comfortably to the Round of 32, allowing Lionel Scaloni the luxury of rotating his squad against Jordan, with Lionel Messi beginning on the bench. But when he got his chance, the legendary football player scored in his seventh straight FIFA World Cup game and extended his goals tally to 6 in 3 matches as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1.

While Giovani Lo Celso scored a goal in the 19th minute, Lautaro Martínez scored from a penalty in the 31st minute. Jordan’s Musa Al-Taamari pulled one back in the second half but Messi restored a two-goal lead again with a stunning free kick goal.

Messi fans, show the Ronaldo fans how to score goals ⚽🐐

🔥🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/kX7ZwHULQ7 — Shubham Jatal (@ShubhamJatalNcp) June 28, 2026

The decisive fixture remained Austria against Algeria, where Algeria and Austria played out an entertaining draw with both teams securing a Round of 32 berth, the scoreline remaining 3-3 at the full-time whistle.

The match swayed one way and the other and perhaps it was fitting that both sides went through in the end. Austria’s Marko Arnautovic scored the first goal of the match, which was cancelled out by Algeria’s Rafik Belghali near the half-time mark. Marcel Sabitzer then again put Austria ahead but not for long before Riyad Mahrez found the equaliser.

Mahrez scored his second goal in stoppage time to put Algeria ahead minutes away from final whistle but Sasa Kalajdzic ensured that Austria manage to forge ahead into the next round with a dramatic late goal, second before the full-time whistle.

Qualification status: Argentina are already through as Group J winners and will face Cape Verde in the round of 32. Jordan have been eliminated. Algeria, Austria both proceed to the round of 32.

What Day 17 told us

The group stage has delivered exactly what FIFA hoped the expanded 48-team format would produce.

Traditional powers remain among the favourites, but the tournament has also opened the door for nations previously considered outsiders. Cape Verde and DR Congo have emerged as the stories of the competition, proving that disciplined organisation and belief can compete with football’s established elite.

The knockout bracket is now largely complete, and with every match from this point carrying elimination stakes, the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its most unforgiving phase.