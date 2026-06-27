The final round of group-stage fixtures continued to reshape the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracket on Day 16, producing emotional farewells, historic qualifications and one of the tournament’s most dominant performances.

Senegal all but secured their place in the Round of 32 with a five-goal rout of Iraq, Cape Verde completed one of the stories of the tournament by qualifying alongside Spain, while Uruguay’s World Cup journey came to an end. Egypt booked their place in the knockouts, with Iran left anxiously waiting for results elsewhere.

Senegal 5-0 Iraq: Lions roar back as Iraq bow out

Few teams responded to pressure quite like Senegal.

Knowing a big victory could prove decisive in the race for the Round of 32, Senegal dismantled Iraq with a ruthless five-goal display that transformed their goal difference and left qualification virtually assured.

Pape Gueye scored a brace while Habib Diarra, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye scored a goal each.

The biggest talking point came late in the second half when tempers flared after a robust challenge sparked a heated confrontation involving players and coaching staff from both benches. The incident quickly became one of the day’s most-discussed moments on social media before order was restored.

For Iraq, the defeat officially ended their World Cup campaign.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: Senegal are virtually through to the Round of 32, while Iraq have been mathematically eliminated.

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Spain 2-2 Cape Verde: Fairytale continues for tournament debutants

Cape Verde’s remarkable World Cup story gained another unforgettable chapter.

The tournament newcomers held Spain to a thrilling draw to seal a historic place in the Round of 32, prompting emotional celebrations that instantly became one of the defining images of the day.

Players, coaches and substitutes sprinted onto the pitch at the final whistle as supporters celebrated one of the greatest achievements in the nation’s football history. Spain, who had already done enough to progress, also advanced comfortably despite dropping points.

The celebrations, rather than the scoreline, became the day’s viral moment.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: Spain and Cape Verde have both qualified for the Round of 32.

Uruguay 1-1 Saudi Arabia: Two World Cup journeys end together

It was a night of heartbreak rather than celebration.

Both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia exited the tournament after results elsewhere left neither side with a route into the knockout rounds.

The lasting image came after the final whistle as several Uruguayan players remained on the pitch reflecting on another World Cup campaign cut short. For many supporters, it also felt like a symbolic farewell for another generation of experienced internationals.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: Uruguay and Saudi Arabia have both been eliminated.

Egypt 1-1 Iran: Egypt qualify as Iran face anxious wait

Egypt quietly completed one of the tournament’s most disciplined group-stage campaigns by officially securing a place in the Round of 32. Their qualification was assured even before their draw against Iran.

Iran’s position remained far less certain.

Their qualification hopes now rest on the outcome of remaining matches and the final calculations involving third-placed teams, leaving supporters watching events elsewhere almost as closely as their own group.

Qualification for Round of 32 status: Egypt are through. Iran’s fate depends on remaining results.

Belgium 5-1 New Zealand: Belgium thrash New Zealand, qualify for Round of 32

Belgium’s 5-1 win over New Zealand confirmed their place in the Round of 32. New Zealand entered the match needing a win to realistically keep their World Cup hopes alive but struggled to impose themselves as the match progressed.

Leandro Trossard netted a brace, Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal in the 66th minute, Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net in the 86th minute while Alexis Saelemaekers added to Belgium’s scoring in the stoppage time. New Zealand’s solitary goal came when Elijah Just scored in the 84′.

Playoff status: Belgium are through. New Zealand eliminated.

What Day 16 told us

The knockout picture is now almost complete.

Cape Verde have become one of the success stories of the tournament by reaching the Round of 32 at their first World Cup. Senegal responded when the stakes were highest, producing the biggest win of their campaign. Egypt quietly advanced, while former champions Uruguay have made an early exit.

With only a handful of qualification places still to be decided, attention now begins to shift from surviving the group stage to navigating football’s unforgiving knockout rounds.