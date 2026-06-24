A day defined by individual milestones, tactical stalemates and narrow margins saw Cristiano Ronaldo extend his record-breaking run, England frustrated by Ghana’s discipline and Croatia rely on experience to edge out Panama. Colombia beat DR Congo 1-0 in their Group K fixture.

The results also mean end of the road in this edition of the World Cup for Uzbekistan and Panama. Despite the draw, Ghana keep their hopes alive and so do Congo despite their defeat. While Colombia have won two out of two matches to secure qualification, Portugal are yet to seal a place in the Round of 32.

Portugal 5-0 Uzbekistan

Ronaldo’s record night headlines dominant win

Portugal produced a commanding performance as Cristiano Ronaldo once again delivered on the World Cup stage, scoring twice in a comprehensive win over Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo becomes first to score in 6 different World Cups: The Portugal captain struck in the 6th and 39th minutes to set the tone early and extend his remarkable World Cup scoring record. He became the first player in the world to score in six different editions of the tournament. The number 7 has netted goals in each of the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament.

A 5️⃣ star Portugal performance! #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026

Complete attacking display: Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net, along with an own goal, as Portugal controlled the match from start to finish.

Post-match flashpoint: Ronaldo also drew attention after refusing to engage with a media question referencing Lionel Messi, keeping focus firmly on Portugal’s performance.

England 0-0 Ghana

Three Lions held in tactical stalemate

England were left frustrated after being held to a goalless draw by a disciplined Ghana side in a match defined by defensive structure and missed late chances.

Ghana’s defensive discipline: A compact backline limited England’s attacking rhythm throughout the contest.

Late pressure: Harry Kane missed a close-range rebound opportunity while Nico O’Reilly struck the woodwork late on.

England denied breakthrough: Despite sustained pressure, Tuchel’s side could not find a way through.

Croatia 1-0 Panama

Modrid milestone as Croatia edge tight contest

Croatia secured a narrow but important win, with veteran midfielder Luka Modric marking a major career milestone.

200-cap landmark: Modric made his 200th international appearance, anchoring Croatia’s midfield once again.

Budimir delivers winner: Ante Budimir came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 55th minute.

Livakovic key again: The Croatia goalkeeper produced multiple saves to preserve the lead under late pressure.

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Colombia 1-0 DR Cong

Daniel Muniz’s second half goal proved to be the difference between Colombia and Congo in their Group K match.

A tightly contested encounter remains level, with both sides struggling to convert chances.

Mpasi in inspired form: DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced a string of saves to deny Colombia’s attacking unit but utimately could not help his side earn a point.

Colombia’s two goals ruled out: Colombia had two goals ruled out for offside but it was the Daniel Munoz finish that helped them take three points.

What Day 13 told us

A day of fine margins underlined the defining pattern of this World Cup: elite teams are creating chances, but matches are increasingly decided by discipline, goalkeeping moments and single key interventions rather than dominance alone.