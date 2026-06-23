Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 belonged to some of the game’s biggest stars.

Lionel Messi continued his remarkable final World Cup campaign by rewriting the record books yet again as Argentina secured qualification for the knockout stages, while Kylian Mbappe starred for France in a match that made tournament history for an entirely different reason. Erling Haaland showed that he may not be quite the superstar like Messi and Mbappe yet but he is not that far behind either. Elsewhere, Group J action continued with Jordan and Algeria battling for crucial points.

Argentina 2-0 Austria

Messi misses a penalty, then breaks football history

Argentina secured their place in the Round of 32 with a controlled 2-0 victory over Austria, but the night belonged entirely to Lionel Messi.

The 39-year-old endured a rare setback early on when he dragged a ninth-minute penalty wide after Lautaro Martínez had been brought down inside the area. Any concerns over the miss proved short-lived.

Record-breaking opener (38th minute): Messi combined beautifully with teammates before arriving perfectly inside the box to convert Facundo Medina’s low delivery. The goal was his 17th at FIFA World Cups, moving him past Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the leading goalscorer in men’s World Cup history.

One more for good measure (90+5): Deep into stoppage time, Messi reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the six-yard box and poked home his second of the evening. The strike took him to 18 World Cup goals, extending his advantage at the top of the all-time charts.

The victory also saw Messi become the player with the most wins in men’s World Cup history, adding another landmark to an already extraordinary international career.

With six points from two matches, Argentina are safely through to the knockout rounds and once again look among the tournament favourites.

France 3-0 Iraq

Mbappe nets brace as thunderstorm forces historic World Cup delay

France became the latest team to book a place in the knockout stages after defeating Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia, although the match will be remembered as much for the weather as the football.

Kylian Mbappe gave Les Bleus an early lead in the 14th minute before severe thunderstorms and lightning in the area forced officials to suspend proceedings during the halftime interval.

The delay lasted close to two hours, making it the first FIFA World Cup match to be significantly interrupted by severe weather conditions.

Once play resumed, France quickly regained control.

Mbappe’s second: The France captain doubled his tally after the restart, continuing his prolific World Cup scoring record.

Dembele adds the third: Ousmane Dembele completed the scoring as France comfortably secured all three points.

Mbappe’s brace took his overall World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose and underlining his status as one of the tournament’s defining performers.

France’s qualification is now secure, while Iraq face an uphill battle to keep their campaign alive.

Norway 3-2 Senegal

Haaland brace powers Norway in five-goal thriller

Norway edged Senegal 3-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of the day, with Erling Haaland delivering a decisive brace.

It was Norway who opened the scoring with Marcus Pedersen netting a goal before Haaland, who was at the centre of their attacking plans, doubled their lead. Ismaila Sarr’s strike pulled one back for Senegal before Haaland found the back of the net again. Even though Sarr’s second goal came in stoppage time, they could not find the equaliser.

Senegal struck first through a quick counter-attacking move, but Norway responded through sustained pressure, with Haaland once again at the centre of their attacking threat.

Haaland scored twice, including a crucial second-half finish that ultimately proved the difference.

Senegal remained dangerous throughout but were unable to recover after Norway regained the lead late in the match.

The result keeps Norway firmly in contention for qualification, while Senegal’s route to the knockout stage now becomes more complicated.

Jordan 1-2 Algeria

Algeria come back from beat to stun Jordan

Jordan and Algeria faced off in a crucial Group J encounter where Nizar Al-Rashdan scored a historic 36′ goal for Jordan, the country’s second in their FIFA World Cup history. However, Algeria came back from behind to emerge as the winner with Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri scoring goals to make sure that the African side bags the three points.

What Day 12 told us

The biggest stars continue to shape the tournament.

Messi’s record-breaking night reinforced why Argentina remain among the favourites, while Mbappe’s latest brace served as another reminder that France possess perhaps the most dangerous attack in the competition. Haaland’s brace ensured Norway qualified through to the next round and that he may also be in the frontline of footballing superstars.

The day also highlighted the unique challenges of a World Cup spread across North America, with severe weather causing the tournament’s first major disruption. As the group stage enters its decisive phase, qualification scenarios are becoming clearer but the tournament’s biggest names are ensuring the spotlight remains firmly on the pitch.