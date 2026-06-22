Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 perfectly captured the tournament’s classic drama- football’s traditional heavyweights sharing the stage with emerging nations hungry to make their mark.

Spain responded in style after their shock draw against Cape Verde, while the Blue Sharks continued their remarkable fairytale run with yet another historic result. In Los Angeles, Iran held firm to frustrate Belgium in a tense stalemate, as Egypt completed a vital win over New Zealand.

Here are the biggest moments from the day:

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: La Roja respond in style

After questions were raised following their goalless draw with Cape Verde, Spain produced the response expected of one of the tournament favourites.

The breakthrough arrived early when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal finished off a flowing move in the 10th minute after being picked out by Dani Olmo. The goal made him one of the youngest goalscorers in Spain’s World Cup history and immediately settled Spanish nerves.

Saudi Arabia struggled to contain Spain’s movement and possession and Mikel Oyarzabal effectively ended the contest before half-time. The forward struck twice in the space of three minutes, converting from close range on both occasions to give Spain a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Any hopes of a Saudi comeback disappeared shortly after the restart when defender Hassan Altambakti inadvertently turned Marc Cucurella’s effort into his own net.

The victory lifts Spain to the top of Group H and puts them firmly back on course for the knockout rounds.

Belgium 0-0 Iran: Goalkeepers steal the show in Los Angeles

Belgium and Iran played out one of the tournament’s most tactical encounters, with chances at a premium and goalkeepers proving decisive.

Iran came closest to taking the lead when Mehdi Taremi found the net from an inventive set-piece routine, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a narrow offside.

At the other end, Alireza Beiranvand produced a series of outstanding saves, including a superb stop to deny Maxim De Cuyper from close range.

The turning point arrived in the 66th minute when Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card after bringing down Taremi as the last man.

Despite enjoying a numerical advantage for the final stages, Iran could not find a breakthrough, while Thibaut Courtois marked his 17th World Cup appearance for Belgium with another clean sheet.

The result leaves Group G finely balanced heading into the final round of fixtures.

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Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde: Blue Sharks continue fairytale run

Cape Verde’s remarkable World Cup debut campaign produced another memorable chapter in Miami.

The tournament newcomers stunned Uruguay in the 21st minute when Kevin Pina curled a superb free-kick into the net, scoring Cape Verde’s first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay responded with the urgency expected of two-time world champions. Maximiliano Araújo levelled shortly before half-time before Agustin Canobbio completed the turnaround in stoppage time to give the South Americans a 2-1 lead.

Yet Cape Verde refused to disappear.

In the 61st minute, Hélio Varela capitalised on confusion inside the Uruguayan penalty area and fired home the equaliser.

The final whistle was greeted almost like a victory by the Cape Verde players, who have now taken points from both Spain and Uruguay in one of the tournament’s most impressive underdog stories.

Egypt 3-1 New Zealand: Salah inspires turnaround

Egypt completed a potentially decisive victory after producing a dominant second-half display against New Zealand.

The All Whites struck first through Finn Surman, whose header from a corner gave New Zealand an early lead in the 15th minute.

Egypt gradually took control and found their equaliser in the 58th minute when Mostafa Ziko headed home from close range.

The momentum shifted completely nine minutes later as Mohamed Salah calmly converted to put the Pharaohs ahead.

Substitute Trezeguet then added a third goal in the closing stages to put Egypt firmly in command and within sight of three valuable points. Egypt eventually ended up as the winner.

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What Day 11 told us

Spain’s emphatic response underlined why they remain among the tournament favourites, but the day’s most compelling story once again belonged to Cape Verde.

The tournament debutants have already frustrated Spain and now taken a point from Uruguay, proving that the gap between football’s established powers and ambitious newcomers continues to narrow.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s stumble against Iran and Egypt’s resurgence against New Zealand ensured that both Groups G and H remain far from settled as the race for the knockout rounds intensifies.