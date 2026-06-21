The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to produce unlikely heroes and defining moments.

Day 10 belonged to a goalkeeper from one of the tournament’s smallest nations, a German striker who is rapidly becoming the World Cup’s most effective substitute and a Dutch forward who seized the opportunity of a lifetime after being handed a surprise start.

Meanwhile, Japan took a major step towards the knockout stages with a commanding display against Tunisia.

Eloy Room turns resistance into history

Ecuador 0-0 Curacao

Few players leave a World Cup match without scoring a goal and still become the undisputed story of the day.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room did exactly that.

The 37-year-old produced a remarkable 15 saves against Ecuador, the highest number recorded by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match since detailed records began in 1966.

For long periods, the game felt less like a football match and more like a shooting drill. Ecuador dominated possession, created chance after chance and repeatedly tested the Curacao defence.

Each time, Room found an answer.

The veteran goalkeeper denied Ecuador from close range, from distance and from set pieces as Curacao clung on for a goalless draw.

The result was significant beyond the statistics. After suffering a heavy defeat against Germany in their opening match, Curacao collected the first World Cup point in their history and kept their hopes of progression alive.

For a nation of fewer than 200,000 people, it was a result that felt every bit as valuable as a victory.

Germany find their super-sub once again

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast

Germany’s unbeaten start to the tournament continued thanks to a familiar source.

Deniz Undav came off the bench and changed the game.

The Ivory Coast had taken the lead through Franck Kessie and looked on course for one of the biggest results of the group stage. Germany controlled possession but struggled to break through a disciplined defensive structure.

Then Julian Nagelsmann turned to Undav.

Eight minutes after entering the match, the striker combined neatly with fellow substitute Nadiem Amiri before firing Germany level.

Just when it appeared the points would be shared, Undav struck again deep into stoppage time to complete the comeback and seal a 2-1 victory.

The brace took his tournament tally to three goals, all scored as a substitute, and underlined Germany’s squad depth as they became one of the first teams to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Brian Brobbey justifies Koeman’s bold call

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden

When Ronald Koeman named Brian Brobbey in the starting lineup against Sweden, it raised eyebrows across Dutch football.

The striker had not been viewed as the obvious choice to lead the line. By the 17th minute, the decision looked inspired.

Brobbey opened the scoring after just four minutes, arriving perfectly to turn home Cody Gakpo’s cross.

Thirteen minutes later, he struck again, this time converting a dangerous low ball from Denzel Dumfries.

The goals helped set the Netherlands on course for a convincing 5-1 victory and transformed Brobbey into one of the stories of the tournament.

His second strike also carried historical significance. It was the Netherlands’ 100th goal in FIFA World Cup history, making the Dutch only the eighth nation to reach the milestone.

For Brobbey, whose career has already included difficult periods away from football, it was another reminder of how quickly fortunes can change on the sport’s biggest stage.

Japan become first Asian team to score four goals in a World Cup fixture

Japan 4-0 Tunisia

Japan strengthened their their position in Group F.

The Samurai Blue produced an impressive display against Tunisia, taking a 2-0 lead into the break through their trademark combination of organisation, pressing and rapid transitions. They never allowed the opponents to come back into the match.

While Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda scored in the first half, Junyo Ito netted a goal in the second half before Ueda’s brace sealed the deal. They also became the first Asian team to score four goals in a men’s World Cup match.

Tunisia struggled to cope with Japan’s movement between the lines and were repeatedly forced onto the back foot as the Asian side dictated the tempo.

With the Netherlands already making a statement earlier in the day, Japan have an opportunity to keep pace in what is emerging as one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

What Day 10 told us

Ten days into the World Cup, the tournament continues to demonstrate why football’s biggest stage remains so compelling.

A goalkeeper from Curacao produced a record-breaking performance. Germany found another hero from the bench. A surprise Dutch selection turned into a national success story. And Japan continued to show why they are increasingly viewed as one of the most tactically accomplished sides outside football’s traditional elite.

The stars will always dominate headlines at a World Cup. But Day 10 belonged just as much to players who seized their moment when the tournament came calling.