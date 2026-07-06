Every FIFA World Cup creates new stars.

For some players, a handful of standout performances on football’s biggest stage can change an entire career. Clubs that have spent months tracking talent suddenly find themselves competing with rivals, transfer fees rise, and previously unknown names become household talking points.

The 2026 World Cup is proving no different.

While some of football’s traditional heavyweights have gone home early, several young players from emerging nations have used the tournament to dramatically raise their profile. With Europe’s transfer window gathering pace, scouts from the Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1 are watching closely.

Here are four players whose market value has risen sharply during this World Cup.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco)

Morocco have built a reputation for producing technically gifted midfielders and Ayyoub Bouaddi looks set to be the next name on that list.

The 18-year-old Lille midfielder announced himself on the world stage with a composed display against Brazil, breaking up attacks, winning key duels and showing a maturity that belied his age.

Already regarded as one of France’s brightest young midfielders, Bouaddi has attracted growing interest from England. Arsenal are believed to be among the clubs monitoring him as they look to strengthen their midfield, while Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked.

Lille have publicly insisted the teenager is not for sale, but reports suggest any serious offer would likely need to exceed $50 million.

Johan Manzambi (Switzerland)

Switzerland’s run to the knockout stage has been built on organisation, but Johan Manzambi has provided the attacking spark.

The 20-year-old Freiburg midfielder has contributed three goals and two assists, combining creativity with the ability to drive forward from midfield.

His performances have not gone unnoticed.

Newcastle United are among the clubs reported to be tracking the Swiss international, with British media suggesting the Premier League side could test Freiburg with an offer worth around £42 million ($53.5 million).

The World Cup has also introduced Manzambi to a much wider audience, turning him into one of the tournament’s emerging stars.

Nicolas Paz (Argentina)

Argentina’s midfield has evolved during this tournament, and Nicolás Paz has become an increasingly important part of that transition.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with Como in Serie A before carrying that form into the World Cup. Comfortable between the lines and capable of dictating attacks, Paz has drawn praise for his composure in possession and ability to unlock defences.

Several European clubs are following his progress, but Real Madrid remain in the strongest position.

The Spanish giants inserted a buy-back clause when Paz left their academy for Como, giving them the option of bringing him back should they decide the timing is right.

Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)

Few players have excited scouts more than Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old winger has been one of Ivory Coast’s standout performers, combining pace, direct running and confidence in one-on-one situations.

After an encouraging first season with RB Leipzig, Diomandé has continued his rise at the World Cup, attracting interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly among his admirers, while Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international.

With Leipzig known for developing and selling young talent, another major transfer could be on the horizon if interest continues to grow.

Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

Unlike the others on this list, Luka Vušković already knows where his future lies.

The 19-year-old centre-back is set to join Tottenham Hotspur after impressing during loan spells and continuing his development with Croatia.

The World Cup has only strengthened the belief that Spurs have secured one of Europe’s most promising young defenders before his value rises even further.

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A World Cup that reshapes the transfer market

Modern clubs rely heavily on data, video analysis and year-round scouting, but the World Cup remains football’s biggest shop window.

Performing under the pressure of knockout football can accelerate transfer plans, increase market value and push clubs into bidding wars they might otherwise have avoided.

For selling clubs such as Lille, Freiburg and RB Leipzig, strong World Cup performances can strengthen their negotiating position.

For Europe’s biggest teams, the challenge is different: move quickly before another outstanding display makes an already expensive target even harder to sign.