Defending champions Argentina survived a major scare before substitute Julian Alvarez struck in extra time to seal a dramatic 3-1 victory over Switzerland, booking Lionel Scaloni’s side a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

Alvarez’s scored a goal in 112′, just as the match appeared destined for penalties, sending Argentina into a heavyweight last-four clash with England. Lautaro Martinez then added another goal in the stoppage time of extra time.

Argentina will now meet the Three Lions in one of the tournament’s most anticipated semi-finals.

Mac Allister strikes first

Argentina controlled large spells of the opening half and took the lead in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister powered home a header after a pinpoint delivery from Lionel Messi.

The early goal appeared to settle the South Americans, who dominated possession but were unable to extend their advantage against a disciplined Swiss defence.

Switzerland hit back despite setback

Switzerland refused to fade.

They found an equaliser in the 67th minute, with Dan Ndoye finishing calmly after Argentina failed to clear a dangerous delivery into the penalty area.

Their task became significantly harder five minutes later when striker Breel Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, forcing Murat Yakin’s side to play nearly 50 minutes with ten men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Switzerland frustrated Argentina by sitting deep and denying Messi and company space around the box.

Alvarez delivers when it mattered most

As penalties loomed, Argentina finally found the breakthrough.

In the 112th minute, substitute Julián Alvarez reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area before firing past Yann Sommer to spark wild celebrations among the Argentine players and supporters.

The Manchester City forward’s goal ended Switzerland’s brave resistance and preserved Argentina’s hopes of retaining the World Cup.

To seal the deal, it was Lautaro Martinez who scored the winner.

England await in the semi-finals

Argentina’s reward is a blockbuster semi-final against England, who earlier defeated Norway after extra time.

The clash will pit Lionel Messi against Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament.

For Switzerland, the defeat ends an impressive campaign in which they pushed the defending champions to the limit despite playing much of the contest with ten men.