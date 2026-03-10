The countdown to the biggest sporting event in history has officially entered its final stretch. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to kick off on June 11, in Mexico City with the host country taking on South Africa in the tournament opener, fans across the globe are scrambling to secure their spot in the stands.

This edition is like no other, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations (USA, Canada and Mexico). The tournament spands 39 days. If you are planning to fly out from India or elsewhere to witness the spectacle, here is your definitive guide to tickets, costs and travel.

Ticket prices

FIFA has introduced a Supporter Entry Tier to keep the game accessible but prices for marquee matches and the final have reached record highs.

Match Stage Category 4 (Cheapest) Category 1 (Premium) Group Stage $60 (~₹5,000) $620 (~₹52,000) Opening Match $200 (~₹16,800) $900 (~₹75,000) Round of 16 $170 (~₹14,300) $980 (~₹82,000) Quarter-Finals $275 (~₹23,000) $1,775 (~₹1.49 Lakh) Semi-Finals $420 (~₹35,000) $3,295 (~₹2.77 Lakh) The Final $2,030 (~₹1.71 Lakh) $8,680 (~₹7.30 Lakh)

How to Buy FIFA World Cup tickets

Most early lottery phases are now closed. As of March 2026, the only legitimate source remains the official FIFA ticket portal. Starting in early April 2026, FIFA will open a First-Come, First-Served window known as the Last-Minute Sales Phase. These tickets sell out in seconds, so having an active FIFA ID and a pre-saved payment method is essential.

For those who missed the primary sale, the FIFA Resale Marketplace is the only safe way to purchase tickets from other fans at face value. However, fans should take precautions against possible scams. High-budget fans can still look at On Location hospitality packages, which start at approximately $8,000 and include premium lounge access.

Travel & Visa: The ‘FIFA PASS’ advantage

Traveling across three countries requires careful documentation, as there is no single World Cup visa for 2026. Most Indian fans will require a standard US B1/B2 visitor visa. To help with the current backlog, the US State Department has introduced the FIFA PASS.

Once you have a confirmed match ticket, you can opt-in via the FIFA portal to request priority visa interview scheduling. For matches in Canada, a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) is required. For Mexico, travellers with a valid US. or Canadian visa can generally enter without a separate Mexican visa, though you should verify the latest reciprocity rules before booking.

Host cities & logistics

The tournament is spread across 16 cities, making logistics a major part of the budget. The USA hosts games in 11 cities including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

Mexico features three host cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey while Canada hosts matches in Toronto and Vancouver. To save on costs, experts suggest focusing on a Regional Cluster like the East Coast, where you can travel between New York, Philadelphia and Boston via train rather than expensive internal flights.

Essential fan checklist

Before the tournament begins, ensure you have registered your FIFA ID and checked that your passport is valid until at least January 2027. It is highly recommended to book refundable accommodation immediately, as hotel prices in areas like Arlington and Jersey City have already surged by over 300%. Finally, download the official FIFA World Cup 2026 App, as all tickets will be digital-only and feature rotating QR codes for security.