With less than 50 days to go for the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA has opened its final ticket sales window, triggering a fresh rush among fans. For those still looking to attend matches, this phase represents the last realistic opportunity to secure tickets at official prices before relying on resale markets.

Here’s a clear guide to navigating last-minute ticket availability.

Where and how to buy tickets now

FIFA released a limited batch of tickets for all 104 matches on April 22 under a first-come, first-served model. These are being sold through official FIFA channels, and availability is dynamic, changing in real time based on demand.

Fans attempting to book tickets should be prepared for long virtual queues, with high traffic reported since the window opened. Early login, flexible match selection and quick checkout remain critical to securing seats.

This phase is widely considered the final official sale before the tournament begins.

What to expect on pricing and availability

Ticket availability is now highly constrained, particularly for marquee fixtures. Matches scheduled at major venues such as MetLife Stadium are seeing the fastest sell-outs, with resale prices already rising sharply.

However, FIFA has retained a limited number of lower-priced supporter tier tickets for select group-stage matches to maintain accessibility.

Fans should note

– Group-stage matches offer the best availability

– Knockout-stage tickets are extremely limited

– Final and semi-final tickets are largely sold out in official inventory

Should you consider resale platforms?

With official inventory tightening, many fans may turn to resale platforms. While this remains an option, FIFA continues to recommend using only authorised resale channels to avoid fraud or invalid tickets.

Prices on secondary markets are significantly higher than face value, particularly for high-demand matches.

Travel and visa considerations

Ticket confirmation alone may not guarantee entry without proper travel documentation.

Authorities in the United States have introduced a priority visa scheduling system for ticket holders travelling for the tournament. This is aimed at reducing waiting times amid high global demand.

Fans planning last-minute travel should:

– Apply for visas immediately after securing tickets

-Prepare for longer-than-usual processing timelines

-Factor in peak travel demand across host cities

Cost of FIFA World Cup 2026 rising beyond match tickets

The cost of attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 is climbing well beyond ticket prices, with transport costs now drawing criticism from fans and officials in the United States.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a return train journey from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium is priced at around $150 on match days, significantly higher than the roughly $13 typically charged during NFL games, highlighting a sharp spike linked specifically to World Cup demand.

The spike in transport fares comes on top of already high ticket prices, which have been pushed up by dynamic pricing. According to the same report, resale tickets for the World Cup final have surged past $9,000, taking the overall cost of attending a single match, including travel, to more than $9,150 per person.

The last-minute ticket window for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is now open but options are narrowing quickly. Fans who act early, remain flexible and use official channels stand the best chance of securing access before the tournament begins.