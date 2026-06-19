President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, one of the three hosts of of the FIFA World Cup 2026, skipped her own seat at the Azteca opener, giving away presidential ticket No. 00001 to contest winner Yolett Cervantes Cuaquehua, a 21-year-old from Veracruz. She watched Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa from a public viewing site in Mexico City instead. Days later, she told reporters “soccer has to be something else” and urged FIFA to reflect on its pricing.

🚨🇲🇽 President Sheinbaum TURNED DOWN her World Cup ticket over the ridiculous prices, choosing to gift it away and watch Mexico's victory with the people at a free local screening instead. pic.twitter.com/dGYqGFtQjI — Samuel 🇲🇽 (@resisres) June 11, 2026

Qatar: The most generous gesture of the tournament. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s government flew roughly 1,000 fans in on three charters, covering hotels and inter-city travel. Those fans cheered from the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium — FIFA’s clean-stadium rules stripped Levi’s name for the tournament’s duration.

Germany: Smaller than it sounds. Captain Joshua Kimmich and teammates are funding free buses for 600 fans for one match — against Ecuador on June 25 — after local NY-to-NJ transport prices spiked.

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Saudi Arabia: With seats unsold and prices up to $3,000 (₹2.85 lakh), the Saudi federation is giving every Saudi fan already in North America a free ticket. No travel or hotels included.

England: Not a government move. The FA is holding back $60 (₹5,700) tickets until the day before each match to keep them from touts. Scotland runs its own separate process.

Ghana: President John Dramani Mahama has ruled out funding mass fan travel, citing a cost of nearly $11,000 (₹10.45 lakh) per fan as unaffordable. Ghana is only buying tickets for diaspora fans already in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia.