For fans who spent thousands of dollars to secure a piece of history, the dream of the 2026 World Cup has suddenly hit a massive, expensive snag.

While FIFA is marketing this 48-team expansion as a “celebration of global inclusion,” a new ticketing controversy has supporters using words like “bait-and-switch” and “scam.”

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The Stealth Price Hike: Enter the Front Category

The latest firestorm erupted this week when FIFA quietly updated its ticketing portal. Without any public announcement, two new premium tiers appeared:

“Front Category 1” and “Front Category 2.” The price jumps are staggering. For the United States’ opening match against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood:

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Last Week: Category 1 seats were capped at $2,735.
Today: The new “Front Category 1” is listed at $4,105.

Similarly, For Canada’s opener in Toronto, front-row seats are now listed at up to $3,360. Even the showpiece Final at MetLife Stadium has seen its top price tag swell to $10,990, a massive leap from the $8,680 price point seen just months ago.

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Robbed of our view: Allegations of seat downgrading

The controversy goes deeper than just the price tag. Reports from The Athletic and viral posts on X allege that FIFA has been shifting seat allocations after purchase.

“I feel like FIFA intentionally misled us when they provided us with the chat, making us think that we had a possibility of sitting beside the pitch, when in actuality that was never possible in the first place,” Nick, a fan, told The Athletic on the condition that his last name not be published. He was worried about action being taken against his company.

Fans who paid for pitch-side Category 1 seats are claiming they have been relegated several rows back or moved to inferior angles, all to clear space for the new, higher-priced “Front” categories.