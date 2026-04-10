For fans who spent thousands of dollars to secure a piece of history, the dream of the 2026 World Cup has suddenly hit a massive, expensive snag.

While FIFA is marketing this 48-team expansion as a “celebration of global inclusion,” a new ticketing controversy has supporters using words like “bait-and-switch” and “scam.”

The Stealth Price Hike: Enter the Front Category

The latest firestorm erupted this week when FIFA quietly updated its ticketing portal. Without any public announcement, two new premium tiers appeared:

“Front Category 1” and “Front Category 2.” The price jumps are staggering. For the United States’ opening match against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood:

Last Week: Category 1 seats were capped at $2,735.

Today: The new “Front Category 1” is listed at $4,105.

Similarly, For Canada’s opener in Toronto, front-row seats are now listed at up to $3,360. Even the showpiece Final at MetLife Stadium has seen its top price tag swell to $10,990, a massive leap from the $8,680 price point seen just months ago.

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Robbed of our view: Allegations of seat downgrading

The controversy goes deeper than just the price tag. Reports from The Athletic and viral posts on X allege that FIFA has been shifting seat allocations after purchase.

“I feel like FIFA intentionally misled us when they provided us with the chat, making us think that we had a possibility of sitting beside the pitch, when in actuality that was never possible in the first place,” Nick, a fan, told The Athletic on the condition that his last name not be published. He was worried about action being taken against his company.

Did more tickets get released by FIFA? I’ve only been able to see 4 games on sale for the World Cup since last Saturday. Today I have this list with non hospitality USA v Paraguay tickets now going for over $4,000. pic.twitter.com/Rd6UTFrGvY — AP Soccer (@AP_Soccer_) April 8, 2026

There is currently a nosebleed ticket listed on the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace for the Colombia-Portugal World Cup game at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for… $11 million pic.twitter.com/okZzpSz2mu — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) April 7, 2026

Fans who paid for pitch-side Category 1 seats are claiming they have been relegated several rows back or moved to inferior angles, all to clear space for the new, higher-priced “Front” categories.