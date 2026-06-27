FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Which teams have qualified for the knockout stage? Full list and qualification rules
The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage has concluded, with 28 teams securing places in the inaugural Round of 32 under the tournament's expanded 48-team format. Here's the complete list of qualified and eliminated teams, how the new knockout qualification system works, the updated FIFA tie-breaker rules, and the fixtures that will shape the road to the final on July 19.
The group stage of the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close, with the first-ever 32-team knockout bracket beginning to take shape.
The tournament, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, introduces a Round of 32 for the first time. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically, joined by the eight best third-placed finishers.
With only a handful of group-stage matches remaining, most of the knockout field has already been confirmed.
How qualification works
Unlike previous World Cups, the expanded format rewards consistency beyond simply finishing in the top two.
The knockout stage consists of:
Top two teams from each of the 12 groups (24 teams)
Eight best third-placed teams across all groups
If teams finish level on points within a group, FIFA is using head-to-head record as the primary tiebreaker, ahead of overall goal difference- the first time the system has been adopted at a men’s World Cup.
For ranking the best third-placed teams, points, overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary record and FIFA rankings are used in that order.
The Round of 32 begins on June 28, followed by the Round of 16 (July 4-7), quarterfinals (July 9-11), semifinals (July 14-15), the third-place playoff on July 18 and the final in New Jersey on July 19.
Teams that have qualified
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Mexico became the tournament’s first knockout qualifier after consecutive victories, while South Africa reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.
Group B
Switzerland
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina(best third-placed team)
Switzerland topped the group unbeaten, while Canada progressed despite losing their final match. Bosnia and Herzegovina also advanced through the best third-placed route.
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Brazil finished top after an unbeaten campaign, with Morocco joining them on seven points.
Group D
United States
Australia
Paraguay(best third-placed team)
The United States secured qualification with a game to spare before Australia claimed second place. Paraguay advanced among the best third-placed teams.
Group E
Germany
Ivory Coast
Ecuador(best third-placed team)
Germany booked an early knockout berth before Ivory Coast finished second. Ecuador progressed despite finishing third.
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden(best third-placed team)
The Dutch topped the standings, while Japan and Sweden also extended their campaigns.
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Belgium sealed top spot after defeating New Zealand, while Egypt reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Spain finished first, while tournament debutants Cape Verde completed one of the stories of the competition by reaching the knockout rounds.
Group I
France
Norway
Senegal(best third-placed team)
France and Norway secured qualification with matches to spare. Senegal’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Iraq proved enough to send them through as one of the strongest third-placed sides.
Group J
Argentina
The defending champions wrapped up qualification early after Lionel Messi’s record-breaking performances, including becoming the men’s World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.
Group K
Colombia
Portugal
Colombia secured progression with victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, while Portugal also confirmed their place before the final round of matches.
Group L
England
Ghana
England and Ghana both confirmed knockout qualification after collecting enough points from their opening two matches.
Teams eliminated
Several nations have already seen their World Cup campaigns end, including:
Haiti
Turkiye
Tunisia
Jordan
Panama
Qatar
Czechia
Curacao
New Zealand
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
More eliminations and the final knockout pairings will be confirmed once the remaining group-stage fixtures conclude.
What happens next?
The Round of 32 begins on June 28, marking the first knockout round under FIFA’s expanded 48-team World Cup format.
With heavyweight nations including Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England and the United States already through, attention will soon shift from qualification calculations to the tournament’s win-or-go-home phase, where every match becomes an elimination contest.