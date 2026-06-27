The group stage of the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close, with the first-ever 32-team knockout bracket beginning to take shape.

The tournament, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, introduces a Round of 32 for the first time. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically, joined by the eight best third-placed finishers.

With only a handful of group-stage matches remaining, most of the knockout field has already been confirmed.

How qualification works

Unlike previous World Cups, the expanded format rewards consistency beyond simply finishing in the top two.

The knockout stage consists of:

Top two teams from each of the 12 groups (24 teams)

Eight best third-placed teams across all groups

If teams finish level on points within a group, FIFA is using head-to-head record as the primary tiebreaker, ahead of overall goal difference- the first time the system has been adopted at a men’s World Cup.

For ranking the best third-placed teams, points, overall goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary record and FIFA rankings are used in that order.

The Round of 32 begins on June 28, followed by the Round of 16 (July 4-7), quarterfinals (July 9-11), semifinals (July 14-15), the third-place playoff on July 18 and the final in New Jersey on July 19.

Teams that have qualified

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Mexico became the tournament’s first knockout qualifier after consecutive victories, while South Africa reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Group B

Switzerland

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina (best third-placed team)

Switzerland topped the group unbeaten, while Canada progressed despite losing their final match. Bosnia and Herzegovina also advanced through the best third-placed route.

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Brazil finished top after an unbeaten campaign, with Morocco joining them on seven points.

Group D

United States

Australia

Paraguay (best third-placed team)

The United States secured qualification with a game to spare before Australia claimed second place. Paraguay advanced among the best third-placed teams.

Group E

Germany

Ivory Coast

Ecuador (best third-placed team)

Germany booked an early knockout berth before Ivory Coast finished second. Ecuador progressed despite finishing third.

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden (best third-placed team)

The Dutch topped the standings, while Japan and Sweden also extended their campaigns.

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Belgium sealed top spot after defeating New Zealand, while Egypt reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Spain finished first, while tournament debutants Cape Verde completed one of the stories of the competition by reaching the knockout rounds.

Group I

France

Norway

Senegal (best third-placed team)

France and Norway secured qualification with matches to spare. Senegal’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Iraq proved enough to send them through as one of the strongest third-placed sides.

Group J

Argentina

The defending champions wrapped up qualification early after Lionel Messi’s record-breaking performances, including becoming the men’s World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

Group K

Colombia

Portugal

Colombia secured progression with victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, while Portugal also confirmed their place before the final round of matches.

Group L

England

Ghana

England and Ghana both confirmed knockout qualification after collecting enough points from their opening two matches.

Teams eliminated

Several nations have already seen their World Cup campaigns end, including:

Haiti

Turkiye

Tunisia

Jordan

Panama

Qatar

Czechia

Curacao

New Zealand

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

More eliminations and the final knockout pairings will be confirmed once the remaining group-stage fixtures conclude.

What happens next?

The Round of 32 begins on June 28, marking the first knockout round under FIFA’s expanded 48-team World Cup format.

With heavyweight nations including Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England and the United States already through, attention will soon shift from qualification calculations to the tournament’s win-or-go-home phase, where every match becomes an elimination contest.