England and the knockout stages don’t really get going. It was evident even in their first ever knockout game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For over an hour at Atlanta Stadium, Thomas Tuchel‘s men looked destined to join Germany on the tournament’s scrapheap of humiliated giants.

But, just then, captain Harry Kane did what elite leaders do: he shouldered the entire weight of his country to secure passage to the Round of 16.

On a breathless night of single-elimination football, Kane’s heroics anchored a dramatic trio of matches that saw Belgium resurrect themselves from the dead against Senegal and the United States confidently dispatch Bosnia and Herzegovina.

England 2-1 DR Congo: The Harry Kane Rescue Mission

Playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match, DR Congo executed a masterclass in fearless, high-intensity pressing that completely rattled England’s structural rhythm early on. The African nation struck blood in just the 7th minute when Brian Cipenga ghosted in completely unmarked at the back post, calmly slotting a low cross past Jordan Pickford to spark delirium in the stands.

As an anxious, uninspired England rolled into the second half trailing 1-0, Tuchel rang the tactical changes at the hour mark, injecting Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon into the channels. The pressure finally mounted, but it required the generational instincts of Harry Kane to break the dam:

The Equalizer (75th minute): Timing his run to perfection, Kane met a brilliant, curling cross from Anthony Gordon, burying a thunderous header past Lionel Mpasi to turn panic into relief.

The Winner (86th minute): With extra-time looming, Kane popped up inside the box yet again, latching onto a loose ball after sustained English pressure to smash home his second of the night.

With his match-winning brace, Kane notched his 12th and 13th career World Cup goals, officially overtaking Pelé’s all-time World Cup scoring tally. The 2-1 triumph sets up a blockbuster, highly volatile Round of 16 clash against tournament co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Belgium 3-2 Senegal (AET): The Red Devils Resurrect from 0-2 Down

While Kane was pulling off a rescue act in Atlanta, Belgium was busy orchestrating an even more absurd resurrection in Seattle. Facing an incredibly athletic Senegal side, the Red Devils looked completely dead and buried after Habib Diarra (25′) and Ismaïla Sarr (51′) handed the West Africans a commanding 2-0 lead early in the second half.

With their golden generation completely backed into a corner, Belgium’s veteran core finally woke up:

The Lifeline: Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium hope in the 86th minute, bullying his way through the box to pull one back.

The Absolute Limbo: Just three minutes later, Youri Tielemans sent the stadium into total meltdown, soaring above the Senegal defense to head home a stunning 89th-minute equalizer off a Trossard cross, dragging the match into extra time.

The Final Dagger: Deep into extra-time stoppage time (120+5′), Belgium was awarded a high-stakes penalty. Tielemans stepped up with nerves of absolute steel, converting from the spot to wrap up a legendary 3-2 comeback victory.

USA 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Stars and Stripes Cruising in the Bay

Over in Santa Clara, the United States Men’s National Team ensured there would be no heartbreaking drama on home soil, putting on a highly professional performance to eliminate a resilient Bosnia and Herzegovina.

[USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina – Match Blueprint]

45′ Folarin Balogun (USA) ————————- 1-0

64′ Folarin Balogun (Red Card) ——————– 10 men

82′ Malik Tillman (USA) ————————– 2-0

Striker Folarin Balogun opened the scoring right on the stroke of halftime, pouncing after a Bosnian defender’s sliding clearance attempt deflected the ball straight into his path. However, Balogun went from hero to villain in the 64th minute, picking up a red card for a reckless challenge and leaving the Americans to defend a fragile 1-0 lead with just 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the USA showed incredible defensive maturity. Instead of crumbling, they doubled their lead in the 82nd minute through a moment of individual brilliance, with Malik Tillman curling a stunning direct free kick past the Bosnian goalkeeper to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory and send the co-hosts cruising into the Last 16.