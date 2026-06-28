The group stage is over. The real World Cup begins now.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, fans will witness a Round of 32, a consequence of the tournament’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams. Instead of moving directly into the Round of 16, 32 nations remain alive after the group stage, while 16 teams have already been eliminated.

For Indian football fans, it also means six consecutive days of knockout football, with matches stretching from late-night viewing to breakfast kick-offs.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is there a Round of 32?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition featuring 48 teams, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

From the 12 groups:

Top two teams from each group (24 teams) qualified automatically.

Eight best third-placed teams also advanced.

That leaves 32 teams competing in a straight knockout format.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 teams: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, Colombia, Croatia, DR Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United States, Austria and Algeria.

From now on, there are no second chances. Lose once and you’re heading home.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 full schedule (IST)

Date (IST) Time Match June 29 12:30 AM South Africa vs Canada June 29 10:30 AM Brazil vs Japan June 30 2:00 AM Germany vs Paraguay June 30 06:30 AM Netherlands vs Morocco June 30 10:30 PM Ivory Coast vs Norway July 1 02:30 AM France vs Sweden July 1 06:30 AM Mexico vs Ecuador July 1 09:30 PM England vs DR Congo July 2 01:30 AM Belgium vs Senegal July 2 05:30 AM United States vs Bosnia & Herzegovina July 3 12:30 AM Spain vs Austria July 3 04:30 AM Portugal vs Croatia July 3 08:30 AM Switzerland vs Algeria July 3 11:30 PM Australia vs Egypt July 4 03:30 AM Argentina vs Cape Verde July 4 07:30 AM Columbia vs Ghana

Biggest story: Messi vs Ronaldo can now happen only in the World Cup final

Perhaps the biggest talking point heading into the knockouts has nothing to do with the Round of 32 itself.

Portugal’s goalless draw against Colombia on the final day of the group stage completely reshaped the knockout bracket.

As a result, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal now occupy opposite halves of the draw, meaning football’s two greatest modern rivals can meet only if both reach the FIFA World Cup final.

Every earlier possibility, including a quarter-final or semi-final meeting, has been ruled out.

For millions of Indian fans who have spent nearly two decades debating Messi versus Ronaldo, the dream remains alive, but only if both teams survive four consecutive knockout rounds.

Argentina face the tournament’s biggest fairy tale

The defending champions begin their knockout campaign against one of the stories of the tournament.

Cape Verde arrived at their first-ever FIFA World Cup with little expectation but stunned everyone by emerging from a group containing Spain and Uruguay.

Now they face Lionel Messi and Argentina in Miami. On paper, Argentina start as overwhelming favourites. Emotionally, however, Cape Verde have already become one of the neutrals’ favourite teams.

England meet the surprise package

England’s reward for topping Group L is anything but straightforward.

They take on DR Congo, who reached the knockout stage after an emotional comeback victory over Uzbekistan.

The Congolese celebrations, complete with their synchronised team dance, became one of the tournament’s defining viral moments.

England remain favourites, but few expected DR Congo to survive this long.

Matches Indian fans shouldn’t miss

Indian fans can watch the matches on United8 Sports Network or stream it live on Zee 5 app and website. Doordarshan (DD Sports) is broadcasting select marquee matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on the DD Free Dish platform. Fans can catch all the four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the grand final on DD Sports Network.

Brazil vs Japan (June 29, 10:30 AM IST)

Brazil begin their knockout campaign against one of Asia’s strongest footballing nations in what promises to be an entertaining tactical battle.

Germany vs Paraguay (June 30, 02:00 AM IST)

Germany enter another World Cup knockout stage hoping to re-establish themselves among football’s elite, while Paraguay look to continue their impressive tournament.

France vs Sweden (July 1, 02:30 AM IST)

One of the most balanced ties of the Round of 32 pits tournament favourites France against a disciplined Swedish side.

Belgium vs Senegal (July 2, 01:30 AM IST)

A fascinating clash featuring two physically imposing teams with plenty of attacking quality.

Portugal vs Croatia (July 3, 4:30 AM IST)

Cristiano Ronaldo begins what could be the final World Cup knockout journey of his career.

Which teams have impressed most?

The expanded format has produced several surprise packages.

Cape Verde have reached the knockouts on their World Cup debut.

DR Congo are into the last 32 after returning to the tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Senegal recovered brilliantly after a slow start.

Egypt quietly navigated a difficult group.

Meanwhile, traditional powers like Uruguay failed to survive the group stage.

The tournament has shown that the gap between football’s established nations and emerging countries is shrinking.

What happens after the Round of 32?

Unlike previous World Cups, there is little recovery time.

The winners advance immediately to the Round of 16, which begins on July 4 (local time), with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final following in quick succession.

By the end of July 3 (North America) or July 4 (India), the tournament will already be down to just 16 teams.

When and where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. It will kick off at 12:30 am on July 20 as per Indian Standard Time.

If both Argentina and Portugal continue winning, that is where football could witness one final chapter in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, arguably the most anticipated match the sport has ever imagined.