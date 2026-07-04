Egypt beat Australia on penalties, Argentina scraped past Cabo Verde 3-2 and Colombia played a perfect game to beat Ghana 1-0 on Friday. They were the final three teams to make it to the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Now, there will be no redraws or tactical swaps, meaning every remaining team can visually map out their exact route to the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

Crucially, the bracket layout has kept a dream blockbuster mathematically alive: Argentina and Portugal are on opposite sides of the tree, meaning Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can only meet if both nations successfully march all the way to the World Cup Final.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Official Round of 16 Schedule

Note: All times listed are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Date (IST) Matchup Time (IST) Venue July 4 Canada vs Morocco 10:30 PM NRG Stadium, Houston July 5 Paraguay vs France 02:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 6 Brazil vs Norway 01:30 AM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford July 6 Mexico vs England 05:30 AM Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 7 Portugal vs Spain 12:30 AM AT&T Stadium, Arlington July 7 USA vs Belgium 05:30 AM Lumen Field, Seattle July 7 Argentina vs Egypt 09:30 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 8 Switzerland vs Colombia 01:30 AM BC Place, Vancouver

The Round of 16 Matchups: Form Guide & Path to the Last 16

1. Canada vs Morocco

Canada’s Form: 2 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 Draw (Group Stage: 1-0 Win vs South Africa, 8-3 cumulative record; R32: 1-0 Win vs South Africa)

Morocco’s Form: 2 Wins, 0 Losses, 2 Draws (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Draw; R32: 1-1 Draw vs Netherlands, advanced 3-2 on penalties)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 1 (QF1).

What Happened in R32: Co-hosts Canada took care of business in the opening knockout fixture, edging past South Africa 1-0 through a Stephen Eustáquio strike. Morocco authored massive drama, dragging the heavy-favourite Netherlands through extra time at 1-1 before breaking Dutch hearts 3-2 in a tense penalty shootout.

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2. Paraguay vs France

Paraguay’s Form: 1 Win, 1 Loss, 2 Draws (Group Stage: 1 Win, 1 Loss, 1 Draw; R32: 1-1 Draw vs Germany, advanced 4-3 on penalties)

France’s Form: 4 Wins, 0 Losses (Group Stage: 3 Wins, 0 Losses; R32: 3-0 Win vs Sweden)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 1 (QF1) to play the winner of Canada vs Morocco.

What Happened in R32: Paraguay enters the Last 16 riding the high of the tournament’s biggest upset. After matching four-time world champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in regulation, they stunned the Europeans 4-3 on penalties. They run straight into a ruthless French side that comfortably dismantled Sweden 3-0 behind a Kylian Mbappé brace.

3. Brazil vs Norway

Brazil’s Form: 3 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 Draw (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Draw; R32: 2-1 Win vs Japan)

Norway’s Form: 3 Wins, 1 Loss (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Loss; R32: 2-1 Win vs Ivory Coast)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 2 (QF2).

What Happened in R32: Brazil had to dig deep against a technical Japan side, relying on a 95th-minute injury-time winner from Gabriel Martinelli to seal a narrow 2-1 escape. Norway booked their ticket as Erling Haaland struck late in the 86th minute to push past a physical Ivory Coast side 2-1.

4. Mexico vs England

Mexico’s Form: 4 Wins, 0 Losses (Group Stage: 3 Wins, 0 Losses; R32: 2-0 Win vs Ecuador)

England’s Form: 3 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 Draw (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Draw; R32: 2-1 Win vs DR Congo)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 2 (QF2) to face the winner of Brazil vs Norway.

What Happened in R32: Co-hosts Mexico are flying on home soil, preserving a perfect defensive tournament record after shutting out Ecuador 2-0 at the Azteca. England endured a stressful outing, recovering from an early shock deficit against DR Congo to secure a 2-1 win via a second-half Harry Kane brace.

Semifinal 1 Pathway: The winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Canada/Morocco/Paraguay/France) will meet the winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Brazil/Norway/Mexico/England) in the first Semifinal.

5. Portugal vs Spain

Portugal’s Form: 2 Wins, 0 Losses, 2 Draws (Group Stage: 1 Win, 2 Draws; R32: 2-1 Win vs Croatia)

Spain’s Form: 3 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 Draw (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Draw; R32: 3-0 Win vs Austria)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 3 (QF3).

What Happened in R32: An iconic Iberian derby is locked in. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a critical 68th-minute penalty alongside a Gonçalo Ramos stoppage-time header to push Portugal past a resilient Croatia 2-1. Spain had a far more relaxed evening, showcasing a flawless possession clinic to completely cruise past Austria 3-0.

6. USA vs Belgium

USA’s Form: 3 Wins, 1 Loss (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Loss; R32: 2-0 Win vs Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Belgium’s Form: 2 Wins, 0 Losses, 2 Draws (Group Stage: 1 Win, 2 Draws; R32: 3-2 Win vs Senegal after Extra Time)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 3 (QF3) to face the winner of Portugal vs Spain.

What Happened in R32: The USMNT stayed perfect on home soil, shrugging off a structural squad shuffle to down Bosnia 2-0 through Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman. They face a Belgium side fresh off a dramatic comeback. Trailing Senegal late, the Red Devils forced extra time and sealed a 3-2 win in the 124th minute via a Youri Tielemans penalty.

7. Argentina vs Egypt

Argentina’s Form: 4 Wins, 0 Losses (Group Stage: 3 Wins, 0 Losses; R32: 3-2 Win vs Cabo Verde after Extra Time)

Egypt’s Form: 1 Win, 0 Losses, 3 Draws (Group Stage: 1 Win, 2 Draws; R32: 1-1 Draw vs Australia, advanced 4-2 on penalties)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 4 (QF4).

What Happened in R32: Lionel Messi’s Argentina avoided historical humiliation by the skin of their teeth. Pushed all the way by the Blue Sharks of Cabo Verde, Argentina twice saw their lead erased by Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral, before escaping 3-2 in extra time via an 111th-minute Diney Borges own goal. They now meet Egypt, who advanced after a 1-1 draw with Australia, winning the shootout 4-2.

8. Switzerland vs Colombia

Switzerland’s Form: 3 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 Draw (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Draw; R32: 2-0 Win vs Algeria)

Colombia’s Form: 3 Wins, 0 Losses, 1 Draw (Group Stage: 2 Wins, 1 Draw; R32: 1-0 Win vs Ghana)

The Bracket Path: The winner of this match advances to Quarterfinal 4 (QF4) to play the winner of Argentina vs Egypt.

What Happened in R32: Switzerland put together a highly clinical, defensive performance to systematically blank Algeria 2-0 in Vancouver. Their opponents, Colombia, secured the final spot in the Round of 16 late Friday night, grinding out a physical 1-0 win over Ghana courtesy of an early 14th-minute strike from Jhon Arias.

Semifinal 2 Pathway: The winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Portugal/Spain/USA/Belgium) will meet the winner of Quarterfinal 4 (Argentina/Egypt/Switzerland/Colombia) to determine the second finalist.