FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 1: How have the tournament’s 10 highest-paid stars performed?
The opening round of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup has concluded. Using Forbes' annual earnings estimates as the benchmark, here's a look at how the tournament's highest-paid footballers fared in their first appearance of the competition.
When the FIFA World Cup 2026 started, all the talk was about whether Lionel Messi will score, how much fitter Cristiano Ronaldo is and which money making machine will also turn out to be the saviour with the feet for his team. And the first verdict is out.
The first round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is complete, offering an early snapshot of how some of the game’s biggest names have started their campaigns.
The tournament’s highest-paid players delivered a mixed set of results across the United States, Mexico and Canada. While earnings determine off-field standing, performances on the pitch remain the ultimate measure during a World Cup.
Here’s how the 10 highest-paid footballers featuring in the tournament performed in Round 1.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) — $300 Million
Portugal opened its World Cup campaign against DR Congo. Ronaldo, aged 41, started the match and became one of the oldest outfield players to feature at a FIFA World Cup. Portugal was held to a 1-1 draw, with Ronaldo unable to get on the scoresheet.
Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — $140 Million
Messi delivered one of the standout performances of the opening round as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0. The Argentine captain scored all three goals, registering the tournament’s first hat-trick and moving level with Miroslav Klose’s men’s World Cup record of 16 goals.
France began its campaign with a victory over Senegal. Mbappé scored twice, including a late goal that sealed the result, continuing his strong World Cup scoring record.
Round 1 Return: 2 goals
4. Erling Haaland (Norway) — $80 Million
Making his World Cup debut, Haaland scored twice as Norway defeated Iraq. His goals helped Norway make a winning start to the tournament.
Round 1 Return: 2 goals
5. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) — $60 Million
Vinicius contributed an assist in Brazil’s opening match and remained one of the team’s primary attacking outlets from the left flank.
Round 1 Return: 1 assist
6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) — $55 Million
Salah featured in Egypt’s opening game but did not record a goal or assist.
Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists
7. Sadio Mané (Senegal) — $54 Million
Mané led Senegal’s attack against France but was unable to register a goal contribution.
Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists
8. Jude Bellingham (England) — $44 Million
England defeated Croatia 4-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of the opening round. Bellingham scored the goal that restored England’s lead early in the second half and played a central role in midfield.
Kane scored twice, including a penalty, as England overcame Croatia. The England captain finished the opening round among the tournament’s leading goalscorers.
Round 1 Return: 2 goals
10. Neymar (Brazil) — $38 Million
Neymar did not feature in Brazil’s opening match and hence could not register a goal or assist.
Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists
Round 1 Performance Tracker
Earnings Rank
Player
Annual Earnings
Round 1 Output
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
$300M
0 goals, 0 assists
2
Lionel Messi
$140M
3 goals
3
Kylian Mbappé
$95M
2 goals
4
Erling Haaland
$80M
2 goals
5
Vinicius Junior
$60M
1 assist
6
Mohamed Salah
$55M
0 goals, 0 assists
7
Sadio Mané
$54M
0 goals, 0 assists
8
Jude Bellingham
$44M
1 goal
9
Harry Kane
$41M
2 goals
10
Neymar
$38M
0 goals, 0 assists
By the Numbers
Most goals: Lionel Messi (3)
Players with multiple goals: Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, Kane
Most goal contributions among the top 10 earners: Messi (3)
Players without a goal contribution in Round 1: Ronaldo, Salah, Mané and Neymar
England representatives: Kane (2 goals) and Bellingham (1 goal)
Brazil representatives: Vinicius (1 assist) and Neymar (0 goal contributions)
The opening round has provided only an early indicator, but among football’s highest-paid stars, Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Kane made the strongest statistical starts to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns.