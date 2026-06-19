When the FIFA World Cup 2026 started, all the talk was about whether Lionel Messi will score, how much fitter Cristiano Ronaldo is and which money making machine will also turn out to be the saviour with the feet for his team. And the first verdict is out.

The first round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is complete, offering an early snapshot of how some of the game’s biggest names have started their campaigns.

The tournament’s highest-paid players delivered a mixed set of results across the United States, Mexico and Canada. While earnings determine off-field standing, performances on the pitch remain the ultimate measure during a World Cup.

Here’s how the 10 highest-paid footballers featuring in the tournament performed in Round 1.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) — $300 Million

Portugal opened its World Cup campaign against DR Congo. Ronaldo, aged 41, started the match and became one of the oldest outfield players to feature at a FIFA World Cup. Portugal was held to a 1-1 draw, with Ronaldo unable to get on the scoresheet.

Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — $140 Million

Messi delivered one of the standout performances of the opening round as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0. The Argentine captain scored all three goals, registering the tournament’s first hat-trick and moving level with Miroslav Klose’s men’s World Cup record of 16 goals.

Round 1 Return: 3 goals

3. Kylian Mbappé (France) — $95 Million

France began its campaign with a victory over Senegal. Mbappé scored twice, including a late goal that sealed the result, continuing his strong World Cup scoring record.

Round 1 Return: 2 goals

4. Erling Haaland (Norway) — $80 Million

Making his World Cup debut, Haaland scored twice as Norway defeated Iraq. His goals helped Norway make a winning start to the tournament.

Round 1 Return: 2 goals

5. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) — $60 Million

Vinicius contributed an assist in Brazil’s opening match and remained one of the team’s primary attacking outlets from the left flank.

Round 1 Return: 1 assist

6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) — $55 Million

Salah featured in Egypt’s opening game but did not record a goal or assist.

Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists

7. Sadio Mané (Senegal) — $54 Million

Mané led Senegal’s attack against France but was unable to register a goal contribution.

Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists

8. Jude Bellingham (England) — $44 Million

England defeated Croatia 4-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of the opening round. Bellingham scored the goal that restored England’s lead early in the second half and played a central role in midfield.

Round 1 Return: 1 goal

9. Harry Kane (England) — $41 Million

Kane scored twice, including a penalty, as England overcame Croatia. The England captain finished the opening round among the tournament’s leading goalscorers.

Round 1 Return: 2 goals

10. Neymar (Brazil) — $38 Million

Neymar did not feature in Brazil’s opening match and hence could not register a goal or assist.

Round 1 Return: 0 goals, 0 assists

Round 1 Performance Tracker

Earnings Rank Player Annual Earnings Round 1 Output 1 Cristiano Ronaldo $300M 0 goals, 0 assists 2 Lionel Messi $140M 3 goals 3 Kylian Mbappé $95M 2 goals 4 Erling Haaland $80M 2 goals 5 Vinicius Junior $60M 1 assist 6 Mohamed Salah $55M 0 goals, 0 assists 7 Sadio Mané $54M 0 goals, 0 assists 8 Jude Bellingham $44M 1 goal 9 Harry Kane $41M 2 goals 10 Neymar $38M 0 goals, 0 assists

By the Numbers

Most goals: Lionel Messi (3)

Players with multiple goals: Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, Kane

Most goal contributions among the top 10 earners: Messi (3)

Players without a goal contribution in Round 1: Ronaldo, Salah, Mané and Neymar

England representatives: Kane (2 goals) and Bellingham (1 goal)

Brazil representatives: Vinicius (1 assist) and Neymar (0 goal contributions)

The opening round has provided only an early indicator, but among football’s highest-paid stars, Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Kane made the strongest statistical starts to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns.