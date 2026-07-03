After several breathtaking comebacks and upsets, the night of July 2 (Thursday) was calmer as only one match among the three Round of 32 games went down to the wire.

In Toronto, an emotionally charged, high-intensity epic between two icons of a generation ended in a chaotic, dramatic frenzy as Portugal survived a resilient Croatia. Meanwhile, over in the other venues, European heavyweights Spain and Switzerland enjoyed exceptionally comfortable outings, dispatching their respective opponents with a clinical ease that barely required them to get out of second gear.

Portugal 2-1 Croatia: The Stoppage-Time Heartstopper in Toronto

The headline clash of the night at the Toronto Stadium was billed as the final, emotional World Cup dance between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić. It lived up to every ounce of the heavyweight billing, concluding with raw tears on one side and furious protests on the other.

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Croatia broke a tense deadlock in the 53rd minute when Josip Stanišić’s pinpoint cross found veteran winger Ivan Perišić, who beautifully slotted it past Diogo Costa to put the fighting Croatians ahead. With their World Cup survival on the line, Portugal began to throw bodies forward, earning a lifeline in the 68th minute via a VAR-awarded penalty.

The Milestone: At 41 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with icy composure, burying the penalty to write his name into football folklore as the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history. It also marked his first-ever career knockout goal in the tournament.

The Substitution: In a daring tactical gamble, manager Roberto Martínez substituted a exhausted Ronaldo in the 81st minute. The gamble paid ultimate dividends in the 94th minute when Rafael Leão swung a gorgeous cross into the box, met by a thunderous, match-winning downward header from substitute Gonçalo Ramos.

The VAR Chaos: Deep into the 104th minute of exhaustive stoppage time, Croatia thought they had dramatically equalized off the final kick. However, a lengthy VAR check ruled Mario Pašalić offside, disallowing the goal, triggering furious protests from the fans, and officially bringing the curtain down on Luka Modrić’s legendary international career.

Portugal now marches into a box-office Round of 16 Iberian derby against Spain on July 6.

Spain and Switzerland Stroll into the Last 16

While Portugal was busy navigating a nerve-shredding emotional rollercoaster, the night’s other European powerhouses experienced entirely peaceful journeys into the pre-quarterfinals.

Spain Cruising

The reigning European champions put on a clinic in possession and positional dominance. Dictating the tempo from the opening whistle, La Roja completely suffocated their opposition, starving them of any transition opportunities. With early goals breaking their opponent’s defensive low-block, Spain was able to spend the final half-hour managing workloads, pulling off key players, and passing their way into the Round of 16 without their goalkeeper ever facing a serious shot on target.

Switzerland Clinical

The Swiss displayed an equally professional blueprint, executing a thoroughly disciplined performance. Capitalizing on early defensive errors, Switzerland established a commanding lead before transitioning into a masterclass of structural containment. They protected their clean sheet with absolute ease, ensuring a routine, stress-free victory to comfortably lock in their knockout ticket.