FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: History is unfolding live across multiple time zones as the remaining two host nations officially inaugurate their home campaigns. To honor the tournament’s unprecedented three-country grid, FIFA’s multi-stage script rolls out independent, stadium-wide spectacles today tailored to reflect the unique cultural identities of Canada and the United States.

Earlier, Mexico’s 90-minutes show was a show stealer indeed.

Canada’s historic home debut kicks off first, bringing a vibrant live celebration of the nation’s diverse cultural mosaic to the pitch. Just hours later, the festival shifts live to the West Coast of the United States, where Hollywood-grade technology and a star-studded musical lineup will formally launch the American leg of this historic 104-match tournament.

ALSO READ Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 and Its 3 Opening Ceremonies at Just ₹14 in India

Live Kickoff Timings & Venue Infrastructure

Today’s dual opening ceremonies are streaming live directly ahead of the respective home team fixtures, transforming two of North America’s premier sporting architectures into global broadcasting hubs:

Toronto Stadium (BMO Field): Expanding its capacity for the global stage, Toronto handles Canada’s highly anticipated first-ever men’s World Cup match on home soil.

Expanding its capacity for the global stage, Toronto handles Canada’s highly anticipated first-ever men’s World Cup match on home soil. Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium): The state-of-the-art, multi-billion dollar coliseum in Inglewood serves as the crown jewel for the US opening match ecosystem.

Canada Ceremony Live Schedule (Toronto)

Zone Date Time Local Time (Toronto) Friday, June 12, 2026 1:30 PM EDT Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, June 12, 2026 11:00 PM IST

USA Ceremony Live Schedule (Los Angeles)

Zone Date Time Local Time (Los Angeles) Friday, June 12, 2026 5:00 PM PDT Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, June 13, 2026 5:30 AM IST (Early Morning)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Performers List

FIFA has assembled a distinct roster of homegrown musical icons, Grammy-winning superstars, and international breakout acts to lead the twin live spectacles:

The Canadian Lineup: Celebrating a true cultural mosaic “from coast to coast to coast,” Toronto’s live countdown concert features absolute rock and pop royalty including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, and Alessia Cara. They are joined live on the pitch by international favorites Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Vegedream, and William Prince.

Celebrating a true cultural mosaic “from coast to coast to coast,” Toronto’s live countdown concert features absolute rock and pop royalty including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, and Alessia Cara. They are joined live on the pitch by international favorites Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Vegedream, and William Prince. The USA Lineup: Bringing full cinematic production value to southern California, the Los Angeles live opening act utilizes SoFi Stadium’s legendary infinity screen alongside Katy Perry, Tius and LISA of the Korean girl gang Blackpink to capture global entertainment headlines right before kickoff.

The Opening Fixtures: Live Home Nation Debuts

Immediately following the conclusion of each respective 40-minute ceremony, the pitch will be cleared for high-stakes Group Stage action as both host countries look to capitalize on massive home-crowd energy.

Match 1: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Local Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM EDT Local

IST Kickoff Time: 12:30 AM IST (Early morning of Saturday, June 13 in India)

The Stakes: A deeply emotional milestone for Canadian football, marking the first time the Men’s National Team plays a World Cup fixture on their own territory.

Match 2: United States vs. Paraguay (Group D)

Local Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM PDT Local

IST Kickoff Time: 7:00 AM IST (Saturday morning, June 13 in India)

The Stakes: Backed by an anticipated capacity crowd of over 70,000 passionate fans, the USMNT initiates their campaign under massive domestic pressure to secure an immediate three points in Group D.

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