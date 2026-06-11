The FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to set the stage on fire right from the word go. Despite being host to millions of controversies, before the first kick-off, all things are expected to come to a standstill when Shakira will go ‘Dai-Dai’. Her performance will be followed by the legendary Latin American star Alejandro Fernández at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City.

After the opening show in Mexico, fans, especially those in India, will get to witness the likes of Katy Perry and Nora Fatehi, who typically command a multi-million dollar corporate budget. But they will be performing for free.

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The Star-Studded Lineup: Who Is Performing and When

The tournament’s opening phase relies on a staggered, multi-market rollout across three ceremonies on two consecutive days, designed to capture distinct geographic viewing audiences.

The Opening Heritage Act (Mexico City Stadium, June 11): Shakira and Afrobeats star Burna Boy co-headline the tournament’s primary ceremony, performing the official World Cup anthem “Dai Dai” live for the first time. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, DJ David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion, and EJAE also take the stage to debut “DNA,” a second official tournament track. The wider lineup — Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla — is designed to anchor the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

FIFA has officially renamed the venue Mexico City Stadium for the tournament; it is commercially known as Estadio Banorte, having carried the Azteca name for decades.

The Canadian Mosaic (Toronto Stadium, June 12): Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette co-headline the Canadian leg of the opening festivities, providing a localized, premium entertainment draw for Canada’s first-ever men’s home World Cup appearance against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

They are joined by Nora Fatehi — the Bollywood-rooted performer whose global dance crossover makes her the most recognisable Indian-adjacent name in the entire opening week roster — alongside Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Vegedream, and William Prince.

The American Showcase (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, June 12): The third ceremony, anchoring the United States’ opener against Paraguay, features Katy Perry headlining a set that also includes Future, Anitta, Blackpink’s LISA, Rema, and Tyla. Perry is no stranger to the global sports stage — she headlined the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at Melbourne’s MCG in March 2020, a concert that played to a world-record crowd of 86,174 for a women’s sporting event. The FIFA opening ceremony is her second assignment as a major tournament’s marquee entertainment act.

The Final Mega-Concert (New York New Jersey Stadium / MetLife, July 19): Breaking from all traditional soccer protocol, FIFA is introducing a historic Super Bowl-style halftime show during the Final. Madonna, Shakira, and BTS are confirmed to co-headline this blockbuster mid-match entertainment slot — marking the first time the FIFA World Cup Final has ever featured a halftime performance. The show is curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, with proceeds supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The Economic Logic: Why a $0 Fee Makes Sense for the Stars

The decision to waive performance fees is a direct copy of the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show blueprint. For artists operating at this extreme level of commercial scale, a blank invoice is the ultimate business transaction because global broadcast distribution is a currency that standard performance fees cannot match.

The Arbitrage of a 1.4 Billion Audience

While a standard headline tour stop exposes an artist to 50,000 fans, a FIFA World Cup opening week operates on a completely different planet. The opening broadcast cycle is projected to capture a verified global television and streaming footprint of over 1.4 billion viewers. Staging a short, hyper-visual performance in front of nearly 20% of the earth’s population triggers an instantaneous, massive surge in global digital streaming metrics and international stadium tour ticket sales.

Syncing the Global Album Cycle

The artists anchoring the 2026 rollout are deliberately leveraging this massive free marketing pipeline to launch high-stakes commercial products. BTS is utilizing the Final’s halftime show as the epicenter of their global comeback tour following the completion of their mandatory military service.

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Similarly, Madonna has aligned her performance with a major summer album rollout cycle, transforming the football pitch into the world’s largest commercial billboard. For Shakira, the World Cup represents the ultimate double-booking: she appears at both the opening ceremony and the Final halftime show, an unprecedented personal footprint across the entire tournament.

FIFA Pays the Production Bill

While the artists do not pocket a personal paycheck, they do not lose a single dime out of pocket. Per foundational event protocols, FIFA covers 100% of the production costs — international first-class logistics, elite choreography, complex staging, and high-end visual lighting arrays.

Is This the First Time FIFA Has Not Paid a Fee?

Yes, at this institutionalized scale. In previous World Cup editions, FIFA occasionally paid localized performance stipends, talent procurement fees, or covered direct artist management costs for single-city stadium acts. However, the 2026 cycle marks the official, permanent implementation of the “Super Bowl Model” for soccer. Because the long-term streaming and commercial dividends of a World Cup appearance have become so massive, elite music talent now actively competes and bids for the opportunity to perform for free.

The Indian Broadcast Schedule: When & Where to Watch

Following a dramatic, down-to-the-wire rights negotiation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) officially secured the exclusive Indian broadcast and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup through a long-term deal covering 39 FIFA events through 2034, including the 2027 Women’s World Cup and the 2030 men’s edition.

Because the opening matches are taking place across North American time zones, Indian sports fans will need to tune in during late-night and early-morning hours.

The Mexico City Opener: The opening ceremony kicks off on Thursday, June 11, with the opening match (Mexico vs. South Africa) at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 12.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in India

On Television (Cable/Paid): Zee has launched a dedicated live sports TV network, Unite8 Sports. Matches are available live across Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi coverage) and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English coverage) on major DTH platforms including Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV.

On Television (Free-to-Air): For fans without a paid cable subscription, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has secured terrestrial rights to air select matches for free. DD Sports will carry the opening match as well as all knockout stage games from the quarterfinals onwards on DD Free Dish.

Digital Streaming (OTT): All 104 matches are available for live streaming in multiple languages via the ZEE5 application and website, accessible on smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs.