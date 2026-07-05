The golden generation of Moroccan football has done it again. In front of a raucous sea of red at Houston Stadium, Morocco systematically dismantled a highly spirited Canada 3-0 in their Round of 16 clash to become the first team to punch their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

With this masterclass, Walid Regragui’s side didn’t just progress—they unlocked a historic piece of tournament prestige that no other African nation has ever managed. Morocco is now officially the first African nation in FIFA World Cup history to qualify for the quarterfinals more than once.

While legendary African sides of the past—like Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010)—flashed brilliantly on the global stage for a single tournament cycle, none could sustain that excellence into a second deep knockout run. By backing up their legendary, boundary-breaking semifinal run from Qatar 2022 with another clinical charge into the final eight in 2026, the Atlas Lions have permanently rewritten the power dynamics of international football.

History Scripted in Houston

The historic feat required them to weather a fierce storm. Played under immense pressure against Jesse Marsch’s co-hosts, Canada dominated the opening exchanges of the first half, keeping the Moroccan backline stretched. However, the tactical discipline and clinical efficiency of the Atlas Lions completely took over after the interval.

50th Minute (The Breakthrough): Achraf Hakimi caught the Canadian defense sleeping with a brilliant, short free-kick. He picked out an unmarked Azzedine Ounahi, who unleashed a lethal right-footed strike from just outside the box, threading it through heavy traffic into the bottom corner.

82nd Minute (The Counter-Punch): As Canada pushed numbers forward in a desperate bid to equalize, Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz engineered a lightning-fast counter-attack down the right flank, cutting it back perfectly for Ounahi to rocket his second goal of the night into the roof of the net.

90+7 (The Exclamation Point): With virtually the final kick of the match, substitute Soufiane Rahimi—who had come on early in the first half for the injured Ismael Saibari—raced onto another slipped pass from Díaz, rounding the goalkeeper to complete the scoring. It was Díaz’s second assist of the night, taking his tournament tally to four and setting a new African record for World Cup assists.

Africa’s World Cup Quarterfinal Heritage

Before Morocco’s modern ascendancy, reaching the final eight was a generational anomaly for the African continent. This victory fundamentally changes the trajectory, establishing the Atlas Lions as a bonafide tournament heavyweight.

African Nations to Reach the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals:

Year Country Stage Reached Knockout Opponent (Result) 1990 Cameroon Quarterfinals England (2-3 loss after Extra Time) 2002 Senegal Quarterfinals Turkey (0-1 loss via Golden Goal) 2010 Ghana Quarterfinals Uruguay (1-1, lost 2-4 on penalties) 2022 Morocco Semifinals Portugal (1-0 win) | France (0-2 loss) 2026 Morocco Quarterfinals Active Canada (3-0 win in R16)

The Grand Rematch Awaits

Beyond the history books, Morocco’s triumph extends their spectacular unbeaten run to 10 consecutive international matches. The clinical nature of the victory serves notice to the rest of the field: this is a squad executing at the absolute peak of its powers, marshaled by a world-class core of Yassine Bounou, Hakimi, Ounahi, and Díaz.

Their reward for conquering Houston is the ultimate heavyweight litmus test. Morocco will travel to face world No. 1 France in a blockbuster Quarterfinal 1 (QF1) clash on Thursday.

The mouth-watering fixture sets up a highly charged, cinematic rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar. Back then, an injury-depleted Moroccan squad was bravely halted 2-0 by Les Bleus. This time around, with a fully fit squad, a historic milestone already in their pockets, and the backing of an entire continent, the Atlas Lions will look to exact the ultimate revenge.