Facing an incredibly physical and defensive-minded Paraguay side in a sweltering Round of 16 clash at Philadelphia Stadium, France dug deep to grind out a 1-0 victory. The decisive blow came in the 70th minute when Diego Gómez’s challenge on substitute Désiré Doué inside the box was penalized following a VAR review, and captain Kylian Mbappé stepped up to convert calmly from the spot.

With the victory, France achieved a milestone that underlines their modern dominance: they have officially reached the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup tournament (2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

By doing so, Les Bleus have entered an exceptionally exclusive footballing pantheon, joining Brazil and Germany as the only nations in World Cup history to reach four or more consecutive quarterfinal stages.

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The Elite Consistency Club

While teams frequently flash in the pan for a single cycle, stringing together four straight top-eight finishes at the World Cup is a feat reserved for the absolute aristocracy of the sport. France’s entry into this club cements their golden generation.

Most Consecutive FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Appearances:

Germany / West Germany: 16 consecutive quarterfinals (1954-2014)

Brazil: 8 consecutive quarterfinals (1994-2022), an active streak that could extend to nine with victory over Norway in Sunday’s Round of 16 tie

France: 4 consecutive quarterfinals (2014-2026)

France’s remarkable streak began during the 2014 cycle in Brazil, followed by their triumphant championship run in Russia (2018), their heartbreaking penalty-shootout final finish in Qatar (2022), and now their clinical march through North America.

Mbappé Chases Messi Amid Ugly Football

The victory was far from a textbook exhibition of French flair. Played under a severe heat warning with field temperatures hovering around 38°C (100°F), the match descended into an old-school South American street fight. Paraguay systematically targeted Mbappé with physical challenges, sparking several heated confrontations that boiled over even after the final whistle.

Yet, as champions do, France adapted. “We can also get our hands dirty, we know how to do it,” Mbappé said after the match. “We know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready.”

The penalty marked Mbappé’s 19th career World Cup goal in just 19 tournament appearances. The strike keeps him level with Lionel Messi at the summit of the 2026 Golden Boot race with seven goals apiece, while pulling him within a single goal of Messi’s all-time World Cup scoring record of 20.

The Road Ahead: A 2022 Semifinal Rematch

France’s reward for surviving the Philadelphia heat is a highly anticipated Quarterfinal 1 (QF1) clash against Morocco on Thursday in Boston.

The fixture sets up a blockbuster rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar, where France ended the Atlas Lions’ fairytale run with a 2-0 victory. Having reclaimed top spot in FIFA’s live world rankings, Deschamps’ men move to New England with a historic third consecutive World Cup final appearance squarely in their sights.