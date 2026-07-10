The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot has turned into a cinematic clash of the titans. Following a high-stakes quarterfinal opener in Boston, French captain Kylian Mbappé has officially drawn level with his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi at the top of the tournament’s goalscoring charts.

Mbappé’s crucial contribution proved to be the difference-maker as defending finalists France edged past a resilient Morocco side 2-0 to book their place in the final four.

Mbappe took the early lead

Entering the quarterfinal at Foxborough, France knew they were in for a grueling tactical battle against a Moroccan side that had already written history by eliminating Canada. The match lived up to its billing as a physical, cagey affair, with Morocco’s legendary defensive organization frustrating the French frontline for the opening hour.

The deadlock could have been broken before the 60th minute when a quick French combination inside the box forced a desperate Moroccan challenge. The referee pointed straight to the spot, leaving the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of Mbappé.

However, he was denied. Later on, in the second half, his right-footed curler eventually broke the deadlock.

The Golden Boot Tie: Mbappé vs. Messi

With that match-winning goal, Mbappé has officially caught up to Lionel Messi, who also sits on 8 goals following his dramatic rebound performance against Egypt in the Round of 16.

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The tie sets up an extraordinary statistical and historical showdown for the remainder of the tournament.

Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot in Qatar 2022 with 8 goals, is attempting to become one of the few players in football history to win the coveted award in back-to-back World Cup editions. Meanwhile, Messi is looking to cap off his historic international career by adding a World Cup Golden Boot to his record-breaking 20 career World Cup goals.