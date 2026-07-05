When the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends, the stadiums will empty, the temporary fan parks will disappear and the trophy will leave North America.

But not everything built for the tournament is expected to go away.

Across the United States, billions of dollars invested in security have accelerated the deployment of facial-recognition cameras, AI-powered surveillance systems, drones and data-monitoring technologies that privacy experts say could outlive the competition itself.

For governments, the investment is about protecting the largest sporting event ever staged. It also meant that for technology companies, it has become an opportunity to showcase surveillance products on one of the world’s biggest stages.

For civil liberties groups, however, it raises a different question: what happens to all that technology after the World Cup?

A tournament that doubled as a technology test bed

The United States committed more than $1 billion towards FIFA World Cup security, funding everything from bomb squads and tactical response units to surveillance equipment protecting stadiums, transport networks and public gathering spaces.

Much of that investment was justified by concerns over modern security threats, particularly unauthorised drones.

But security specialists say the spending has also accelerated the adoption of technologies that governments had been exploring long before the tournament arrived.

Facial-recognition cameras now monitor spectators around stadium precincts.

Artificial intelligence helps analyse movement and behaviour in real time. Law-enforcement agencies have expanded drone operations capable of monitoring crowds from the air.

Together, those systems represent one of the largest security technology deployments ever seen at a sporting event.

The World Cup has become a showroom

Major sporting events have long served as proving grounds for new technologies.

The Olympic Games introduced large-scale CCTV monitoring decades ago.

The World Cup is increasingly becoming the demonstration platform for AI-driven surveillance.

For technology companies supplying governments, tournaments provide a rare opportunity to prove that systems can operate at enormous scale under intense public scrutiny.

Success during events such as the World Cup often strengthens the commercial case for keeping those systems in place afterwards or expanding them into everyday policing.

That creates a business opportunity extending far beyond football.

Privacy groups warn of a lasting legacy

More than 120 civil society organisations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Amnesty International, issued travel advisories before the tournament, warning visitors about heightened surveillance and broader concerns surrounding data privacy, electronic device searches and biometric monitoring.

Privacy researchers argue that unlike temporary security fencing or additional police deployments, digital surveillance infrastructure rarely disappears once installed. Instead, cameras remain with the software improving and data accumulating.

The long-term concern, they say, is not simply how information is collected during the World Cup but how it may be stored, analysed and used years later.

AI is changing how security works

Modern surveillance extends well beyond conventional CCTV.

Artificial intelligence allows cameras to classify objects, recognise faces, monitor crowd movement and detect unusual behaviour automatically.

Law-enforcement drones can survey large public areas while gathering detailed visual information that previously required helicopters or fixed infrastructure.

Some cities have also experimented with robotic security platforms equipped with cameras and sensors to patrol public spaces.

Taken together, those systems represent a shift from passive monitoring towards predictive, technology-assisted policing.

A familiar pattern after mega-events

Large sporting tournaments have often reshaped host cities long after medals are awarded or trophies lifted. Transport systems, airports and stadiums frequently become permanent infrastructure.

Security experts believe surveillance technology may now be joining that list. The 2026 World Cup has generated record attendances and unprecedented commercial revenues.

It may also leave behind something less visible: an expanded digital security network whose impact will continue to be debated long after football’s biggest tournament has moved on.