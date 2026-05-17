Not even a month remains for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and yet India doesn’t have a broadcaster for what is the biggest event in the sporting world after the Olympics. However, India’s neighbour and one of the two most populous countries in the world, China bagged an 80 per cent discount, signing a deal with FIFA for only 60 million dollars, while the footballing parent body had asked for 300 million dollars for the two World Cups- 2026 and 2030 combined.

On May 15, 2026, China Media Group (CMG) formally secured a comprehensive multi-year agreement covering the 2026 and 2030 World Cup cycles.

The 80% Chinese Discount Explained

CMG secured the exclusive rights to the 48-team 2026 Men’s World Cup for $60 million.

The Original Demand: FIFA initially entered the Chinese market demanding an ambitious $300 million for the tournament rights.

The Slashed Reality: The final $60 million price tag represents an exact 80% discount off FIFA’s original target valuation, resulting in a $240 million drop in projected revenue for the governing body.

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Why FIFA Accepted the Cut

The Time Zone Trap: Host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico present an unfavorable 15-hour time difference from Beijing, pushing live matches into late-night and early-morning slots that depress ad revenues. No National Team Presence: The Chinese National Football Team failed to qualify for the expanded tournament, severely dampening casual local consumer interest. Sponsorship Cushion: FIFA’s financial loss on the broadcast side was heavily insulated by Chinese corporate sponsors. Technology giant Lenovo is signed on as a top-tier FIFA partner, alongside second-tier sponsorship investments from dairy firm Mengniu and electronics manufacturer Hisense.

The India Standoff: What Jio Paid in 2022 vs. the $20 Million Blockade

The massive discount given to China has direct financial ramifications for India, which remains the only major global market without an official broadcaster. The entire deadlock hinges on a massive valuation gap between FIFA and JioStar (the newly formed Reliance-Disney entity):

The 2022 Baseline: For the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Viacom18 (now part of the JioStar ecosystem) paid $60 million (~Rs 500 crore) for exclusive digital rights, announced a comfortable 14 months before kickoff. That tournament generated high returns due to prime-time evening broadcast hours in India.

The 2026 Asking Price Meltdown: For the combined 2026 and 2030 cycles, FIFA initially floated a $100 million asking price in India. Finding zero corporate buyers at that valuation, FIFA eventually slashed its standalone asking price for the 2026 tournament down to $35 million.

The $20 Million Standoff: JioStar counter-offered with a non-negotiable bid of $20 million (~Rs 167 crore)—a fraction of FIFA’s original demands. FIFA rejected the $20 million figure, keeping negotiations entirely frozen. Sony also held preliminary talks but completely pulled out without making a financial offer, citing a lack of time to market the event to advertisers.

Why JioStar Refuses to Pay Even $35–40 Million

The reason Indian networks refuse to move past the $20 million mark comes down to strict commercial math and an advertising slowdown linked to global geopolitical tensions:

Unviable Match Timings: Unlike the Qatar edition, over 87% of the 104 matches in the 2026 North American edition will stream past midnight or during the early hours of the morning in India. Only 13 out of 104 matches are scheduled during accessible evening slots for Indian viewers.

Poor Advertising Structure: Football offers incredibly limited ad inventory compared to cricket. In cricket, broadcasters get commercial breaks after every 6 balls, during wickets, and during strategic timeouts. Football features continuous 45-minute halves with zero operational ad breaks, making it highly difficult for broadcasters to recover a $35–40 million rights fee.

The Final Word: Will India Have A Broadcaster For FIFA World Cup 2026 Or Not?

Following China’s successful execution of a $60 million deal at an 80% discount, the leverage has completely shifted to the Indian camp. If FIFA wants to avoid a complete media blackout in a market of 1.4 billion people when the tournament kicks off on June 11, it will likely be forced to capitulate to JioStar’s $20 million valuation.