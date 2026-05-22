Football fans in India were handed a shocker at the Delhi High Court on May 20, 2026, not by All India Football Federation (AIFF) or some Indian clubs as one would assume, but by state broadcaster-Prasar Bharati.

Parasar Bharati is an autonomous body that heads Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports), which, before the advent of cable TV and now satellite channels, used to broadcast big sporting moments. They clearly conveyed that they will not acquire commercial rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. They said this while replying to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Avdhesh Bairwa. The petition sought a court mandate directing the central government and Prasar Bharati to secure free-to-air rights for at least the opening match, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

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Prasar Bharati sent a sharp legal refusal—stating that commercial property acquisitions fall entirely outside its public service mandate and the plea had to be withdrawn.

With the public broadcaster completely out of the equation and the tournament kicking off on June 11, the multi-million dollar question remains: Where can Indian fans actually watch the beautiful game?

The Deadlock: Why India is Still Without a Broadcaster

India accounted for 745.7 million digital interactions and nearly 3% of the entire global linear TV reach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Yet, with less than 20 days to go, it remains the only major economic market on earth without an official broadcast partner.

The crisis is a direct result of a massive pricing stalemate and unfavorable match logistics:

The Valuation Gap: FIFA initially entered the Indian market demanding a steep $100 million for a multi-year package. Finding zero corporate takers, soccer’s governing body drastically slashed its standalone 2026 valuation down to $35 million.

The Rejected Rescue Deal: JioStar (the newly consolidated Reliance-Disney network) counter-offered with a final, non-negotiable bid of $20 million (~Rs 167 crore). FIFA rejected the offer, hoping a state network like Doordarshan would bridge the gap. Sony also pulled out of early talks, citing a complete lack of operational time to market the tournament to advertisers.

The Midnight Nightmare: Unlike the prime-time slots of Qatar 2022, the 2026 edition spread across the US, Canada, and Mexico presents a hostile time difference for Indian audiences. Over 87% of the 104 matches are scheduled to kick off at viewer-unfriendly timings: 12:30 AM, 1:30 AM, 3:30 AM, and 4:30 AM IST. Commercial networks refuse to pay premium rights fees for matches that stream when the vast majority of the country is asleep.

Where Can Indians Watch the World Cup?

If FIFA and Indian corporate networks fail to sign a last-minute contract, fans will have to completely bypass traditional linear television. Because of a series of global digital partnerships signed by FIFA earlier this year, Indian viewers will have to rely on alternative internet-based pipelines:

The 10-Minute YouTube Loophole (Free)

In March 2026, FIFA signed a historic “preferred platform” global agreement with YouTube. Under the terms of this digital roadmap, participating international broadcasters and FIFA’s official media division hold the option to live-stream the first 10 minutes of every single World Cup match for free on their official YouTube channels. While this will not provide full-game coverage, it ensures that casual viewers can at least catch live match openings, national anthems, and early tactical setups without a paywall. Extended highlights and creator-led recaps will also be available on the platform.

Virtual Private Networks (VPN) + Global Streams

If a domestic rights deal collapses entirely, tech-savvy Indian fans will be forced to utilize premium VPN services to route their IP addresses through nations that have secured free-to-air or readily accessible digital streams. For instance:

The UK Pipeline: Setting a VPN to the United Kingdom will allow fans to access the completely free, high-definition live streams on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, which divide the 104-match inventory.

The Australian Alternative: Routing through Australia provides access to SBS, the country’s official free-to-air World Cup broadcaster.

The Last-Minute ‘JioStar’ Capitulation

According to a verified report by Reuters, a high-level FIFA media rights executive delegation has officially landed in India to hold emergency, closed-door meetings with local media entities to resolve the pricing deadlock.

Having just accepted a heavy 80% discount in China—selling the mainland rights to China Media Group for $60 million against an original $300 million ask—FIFA has proven it will cave to avoid a total audience blackout.

The absolute best-case scenario for mainstream fans is that FIFA’s visiting executives capitulate during their current trip and accept JioStar’s standing $20 million valuation. If that panic-button deal is signed, the tournament will be rushed onto the JioHotstar streaming app and sports channels.