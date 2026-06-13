It was a late night start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara as South Korea took on Czechia and defeated them in a come from behind victory. But while the on-field antics were brilliant and praise worthy, what left the hair stranded was FIFA’s bizarre claim that the game was a near sold out with 98 per cent attendance in a 45,000 seater stadium.

People were shocked to hear the claim as the live visuals on TV clearly showed that large swathes of the seats on all stands were left empty even as proud, energetic and ever supportive fans along with local Mexicans tried their best to make the environment worth a World Cup game.

🚨 There was so many noticeable empty seats last night during the South Korea vs Czech Republic game last night



This was down to the ridiculous pricing of the tickets. 💰 pic.twitter.com/XiVpJXx58q — World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) June 12, 2026

Where did the tickets go?

As people were not visible in the stadium, the question is where did those missing people go. According to FIFA, 44,985 tickets of the 45,664 seater Akron Stadium were sold. But that’s what FIFA knew from the sale of FIFA’s face value tickets.

On the resale window, more than 100,000 tickets remained unsold. So essentially those tickets which were present in the form of empty seats at Guadalajara, had been sold in FIFA’s books, but those who bought it with the intention of reselling it failed to get any buyers.

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How costly were the unsold tickets for KOR vs CZE FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

According to The Telegraph, “The affected areas appeared to be in sections where ticket prices are said to have ranged between $400 (£298) for general admission and $5,000 (£3,730) for corporate hospitality.”

“Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, was among those present,” the Telegraph report added.

This however, might not be the last case of empty swathes in a FIFA World Cup 2026 match. After hue and cry over the expensiveness of the tickets, FIFA had provided limited $60 tickets to all the national associations t0 sell to their most loyal fan bases. But incidentally, that made the remaining tickets even more expensive thanks to FIFA’s dynamic pricing system.

With nearly 100,000 real estate tickets remaining unsold, as reported by several media houses weeks away from the kick-off of the tournament, be ready to see more empty seats?